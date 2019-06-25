U.S. Thrombectomy Devices Market by Technology, Type, Disease, and Utility: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 - 2025

NEW YORK, June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. Thrombectomy Devices Market by Technology (Mechanical Thrombectomy Devices, Aspiration Thrombectomy Devices, and Rheolytic Thrombectomy Devices), Type (Automated Thrombectomy Devices and Manual Thrombectomy Devices), Disease (Neurovascular Thrombectomy Devices, Peripheral Thrombectomy Devices, and Coronary Thrombectomy Devices), and Utility (Reusable Thrombectomy Devices and Disposable Thrombectomy Devices): Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 - 2025



U.S. Thrombectomy Devices Market Overview:



Thrombectomy is the surgical removal of blood clot from a blood vessel. Deep vein thrombosis is a life-threatening disease where blood clots within a vein. These clots can pass through to arteries or veins in different body parts—brain, heart, kidneys, lungs, and limbs. Similarly, venous thromboembolism (VTE) is considered as the cause of heart attack and stroke; however, it can damage body organs or may even lead to death. VTE results due to various factors such as combination of hereditary and acquired risk factors. It can be diagnosed in smoking population and people who consume estrogens or birth control pills. VTE is highly prevalent in adults (>60 years), however, can occur at any age.



The U.S. thrombectomy devices market is was valued at $501.9 million in 2017, and is estimated to garner $750.4 million by 2025, registering a significant CAGR of 5.1% from 2018 to 2025. This is attributed to increase in incidence of acute myocardial infarction (AMI), peripheral artery disease (PAD), deep vein thrombosis (DVT), and pulmonary embolism (PE), due to sedentary lifestyle and unhealthy living conditions & habits along with rise in geriatric population in the U.S. Moreover, increase in incidence of cardiovascular diseases, surge in demand for minimally invasive procedures, rise in need for sophisticated healthcare infrastructure; and increase in market competition have led to technological advancements and innovations. However, lack of trained professionals & awareness and complicated use of these devices restrict the market growth. On the contrary, introduction of lasers & UV radiation and 3D imaging generation in thrombectomy devices is anticipated to provide lucrative growth opportunities to market players in the near future.



The U.S. thrombectomy devices market is segmented based on technology, type, utility, and disease. Depending on the type of technology, the market is categorized into mechanical, aspiration, and rheolytic thrombectomy devices. By type, it is bifurcated into automated and manual thrombectomy devices. As per utility, it is classified into reusable and disposable thrombectomy devices. On the basis of disease, it is divided into peripheral, neurovascular, and coronary thrombectomy devices.



U.S. Thrombectomy Devices Key Market Segments:



By Technology

Mechanical Thrombectomy Devices

Aspiration Thrombectomy Devices

Rheolytic Thrombectomy Devices



By Type

Automated Thrombectomy Devices

Manual Thrombectomy Devices



By Disease

Peripheral Thrombectomy Devices

Coronary Thrombectomy Devices

Neural Thrombectomy Devices



By Utility

Reusable Thrombectomy Devices

Disposable Thrombectomy Devices



Key Market Players

Boston Scientific Corporation

Medtronic plc

Teleflex Incorporated

Penumbra, Inc.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

AngioDynamics, Inc.

Terumo Corporation

Johnson and Johnson

Stryker Corporation

Capture Vascular, Inc.



The other players in the value chain include (profiles not included in the report)

Argon Medical Devices, Inc.

Inari Medical, Inc.



