US Trade Rep Announces 25% China Tariff Exclusions Granted to Luxury Vinyl Tile Companies

NORWALK, Conn., Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The United States Trade Representative has announced its most recent list of products to be granted an exclusion from the 25% tariffs assessed on goods imported from China. The exclusion includes products for several companies in the Luxury Vinyl Tile (LVT) industry that had submitted tariff exclusion requests demonstrating that LVT was not produced in adequate quantities in the United States or anywhere else outside of China, and would otherwise negatively impact U.S. companies and ultimately, American consumers. The announcement was made on November 7, 2019. The exclusion will apply retroactively as of September 24, 2018 to August 7, 2020.

"We are grateful that the United States Trade Representative gave due consideration to our industry and granted exclusions on several of these products. This one-year reprieve from the 25% taxes will allow us to keep our products affordable to the American consumer and preserve the many jobs related to sales, distribution, installation and contracting that would have been negatively impacted," said Harlan Stone, CEO of HMTX Industries, and organizer of an industry-wide group, the American Consumers and Workers Justice Coalition. "Over 150 companies came together, many of which are competitors, to demonstrate the unique value of these products to the overall health of the flooring industry and the construction economy as a whole."

LVT has been a driving force in the continual growth of the flooring industry in the United States over the past decade, contributing a very significant percentage of the industry growth in the past several years. Used in both residential and commercial settings, LVT is becoming an important choice for both renovation and new construction throughout all regions of the country. Innovation, in both performance and appearance, is one of the key contributors to this growth. These exclusions will help keep these products affordable for the American consumer.

HMTX Industries is a global luxury vinyl tile manufacturer whose brands service a diverse cross-section of the construction marketplace. Headquartered in Norwalk, CT, and doing business in more than 40 countries around the world, the HMTX family includes Halstead, the leading supplier of LVT to The Home Depot; Metroflor, its signature residential brand in North America; Teknoflor, its focused healthcare and institutional brand; Aspecta, its high-end global contract brand for architects and designers; as well as Vertex, the foundation of the international supply chain for HMTX.

