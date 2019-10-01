U.S. Treasurer Jovita Carranza and Florida Lt. Governor Jeanette Nuñez Applaud Hispanic Entrepreneurship at The Latino Coalition's Latina's Prosperity Summit

WASHINGTON, Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On September 24, The Latino Coalition (TLC), the nation's leading non-partisan advocacy organization representing Hispanic businesses and consumers, hosted U.S. Treasurer Jovita Carranza and Florida Lieutenant Governor Jeanette Nuñez during the Latina's Prosperity Summit at the Capital Hilton in Washington, D.C.

"Last week, the Latina's Prosperity Summit convened hundreds of entrepreneurs who are unleashing the dynamic potential of small business daily. We heard fresh, inspiring and practical approaches to doing business, but what resonated most was the extraordinary impact entrepreneurship is having on our nation's robust economy," said Hector Barreto, TLC's Chairman and former U.S. Small Business Administrator.

With an emphasis on Latinas in business, the one-day event celebrated Hispanic Heritage Month by recognizing the entrepreneurial power and success of the Latino community. Bringing together government officials, knowledgeable speakers and entrepreneurs from around the globe, the summit afforded guests with high-impact panels and networking opportunities to expand and grow their business.

During the summit, Treasurer Carranza applauded the achievements of Hispanic entrepreneurs saying, "Small business is a vital component to our nation's economy," said U.S. Treasurer Jovita Carranza. "Businesses owned and operated by Latinos have significantly grown in the last decade, totaling 4.4 million Hispanic-owned firms contributing more than $700 billion to our economy. I'm optimistic that Latinos will continue shaping the prosperity of this country."

She went on to emphasize Latina entrepreneurship surging at historic levels with the most recent census showing 44% of Hispanic-owned firms having Latinas at the helm.

Also praising Hispanic entrepreneurship was Florida's first Latina Lieutenant Governor, Jeanette Nuñez.

"Nothing reverberates the American Dream louder than entrepreneurship and owning a business," Nuñez said. "Fueling growth and creating opportunities at a dramatic rate, Latina entrepreneurs are spearheading the economic resurgence of America, as the demographic three times more likely to start a business."

Distinguished panelists and speakers for the day also included: Ambassador of Mexico to the United States, Martha Barcena Coqui; Jennifer S. Korn, Deputy Assistant to the President and Deputy Director of the Office of Public Liaison White House; Wells Fargo Senior Vice President and Head of Supplier Diversity, Regina O. Heyward; Tommy L. Marks, Executive Director, Department Commerce's Minority Business Development Agency, Federal Procurement Center; Chanelle Hardy, Strategic Outreach and External Partnership, Google; the Executive Director/Vice President of The Aspen Institute Latinos and Society Program, Abigail Golden-Vazquez, and Grammy-nominee Stefani Montiel, to name a few.

During the Latina's Prosperity Summit, TLC signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Prospanica, an association advocating for Hispanic business professionals for three decades. Prospanica joins The Latino Coalition's network of 100+ partners working to enhance the overall business, economic and social objectives of the Hispanic community.

The TLC Leadership Award was given to Silvia Aldana, Manager of Federal Affairs for PG&E for her unwavering commitment to the Hispanic community throughout her executive career.

The "Triunfadora Award" was bestowed to Luz Veronica Morales Alfaro, VP of the National Bar of Notaries of Mexico, and to Elvira Valenzuela, Vice President Corporate Development & Legislative Affairs, East West Bank, for their leadership and life's work with Latinos.

Barreto concluded: "You cannot deny the tremendous influence of the Hispanic community on this nation, especially in the economic sector. We are starting businesses, creating jobs and growing our economy like never before. I am extremely proud that Latino's continue to make history and contribute to the success of America."

