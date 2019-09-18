U.S. Treasurer Jovita Carranza and Florida's Lt. Governor Jeanette Nuñez to Address The Latino Coalition Latina's Prosperity Summit in Washington, D.C.

WASHINGTON, Sept. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On September 24, The Latino Coalition (TLC), the nation's leading non-partisan advocacy organization representing Hispanic businesses and consumers, will host U.S. Treasurer Jovita Carranza and Florida's first Latina Lieutenant Governor Jeanette Nuñez at the Latina's Prosperity Summit in Washington, D.C.

Taking place at the Capitol Hilton, the Latina's Prosperity Summit will bring together a dynamic blend of speakers, elected officials, and national and international industry experts to discuss the vital force Latina entrepreneurship is to the U.S. economy. The day will also focus on the economic influence of women and how they have been opening doors in a competitive workforce by championing opportunity.

"Women entrepreneurs are the fastest growing force in the business sector," said Hector Barreto, TLC's Chairman and former U.S. Small Business Administrator. "The most recent Census data shows that Latina women account for 44% of all Hispanic business owners, which translates to about 1.5 million companies with $78.7 billion in sales. As a cultural and economic powerhouse, Latina's are paving quite the path of growth and prosperity for this nation's economy, and our summit will applaud this remarkable feat."

"As a Latina entrepreneur, I am excited to see that we have become a pivotal part of America's success story. It is an honor to be part of this phenomenon, and to be an advocate for the tireless entrepreneurs that contribute so much to our country's economy daily," said event Co-Chair and TLC Executive Board Member CiCi Rojas.

With everything from networking opportunities to groundbreaking, high-impact panels, the exclusive and exciting event will cover issues important to small business, including procurement, technology, government affairs, risk management and much more.

Notable panelists and speakers for the day will feature: U.S. Treasurer Jovita Carranza; Florida's Lieutenant Governor Jeanette Nuñez; Jennifer S. Korn, Deputy Assistant to the President and Deputy Director of the Office of Public Liaison White House; U.S. Rep. Lou Correa (CA-46); Ambassador of Mexico to the United States, Martha Barcena Coqui; Wells Fargo Senior Vice President and Head of Supplier Diversity, Regina O. Heyward; Tommy L. Marks, Executive Director, Department Commerce's Minority Business Development Agency, Federal Procurement Center; Chanelle Hardy, Strategic Outreach and External Partnership, Google and the Executive Director/Vice President of The Aspen Institute Latinos and Society Program, Abigail Golden Vazquez.

Moreover, business leaders will immerse themselves in the newly-launched and cutting-edge technology the TLC MatchPoint Procurement Portal. The go-to Business Intelligence Tool aids users in connecting directly to government and corporation procurement officers, in order to secure potential contracts for business owners.

"The Latina's Prosperity Summit seeks to empower business leaders with the essential tools to keep the impetus of their success going. We congratulate the emerging Latina business leaders and look forward to further strengthening their entrepreneurial endeavors," Barreto added.

For more information or to register, visit: The Latino Coalition Latina's Prosperity Summit.

The Latino Coalition would like to thank the following Title Sponsors: Walmart, Wells Fargo, Southern California Edison, PG&E, Google and SoCal Gas. TLC also acknowledges and is grateful for its partners: Hispanic Business Roundtable Institute, Educación por la Experiencia, PhRMA, The Latino Coalition Foundation, Edison Electric Institute, Direct Selling Association (DSA), California Resource Corporation, AltaMed Health Services Corporation, The Coca-Cola Company, Univision, Comcast, T-Mobile, Verizon, AT&T, Intuit, Guardian, U.S. Chamber Institute for Legal Reform, The Libre Institute, Project Education, Laneige, Nominak, Herbalife, NCTA, EccoSelect, Cuellar Entreprises, MasterCard, Altria Client Services, East West Bank and RSS.

ABOUT THE LATINO COALITION- The Latino Coalition (TLC) was founded in 1995 by a group of Hispanic business owners from across the country to research and develop policies solutions relevant to Latinos. TLC is a non-profit nationwide organization with offices in California, Washington, DC and Guadalajara, Mexico. Established to address and engage on key issues that directly affect the well-being of Hispanics in the United States, TLC's agenda is to create and promote initiatives and partnerships that will foster economic equivalency and enhance and empower overall business, economic and social development for Latinos. Visit www.thelatinocoalition.com or follow us at #LatinaSummit.

