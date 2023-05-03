U.S. Tsubaki Launches Premium Quality Dura Drum Sprocket

New superior drum sprocket is designed to reduce downtime, increase savings and provide greater reliability for conveyor systems.

WHEELING, Ill., May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. Tsubaki Power Transmission, LLC (U.S. Tsubaki) introduces Dura Drum sprockets, designed to reduce downtime, increase savings and provide greater reliability for conveyor systems. Available as a full-faced or A-plate drum sprocket, Dura Drum helps keep heavy-duty operations, including forestry and metal recycling facilities, running efficiently and profitably.

"Dura Drum broadens U.S. Tsubaki's industry-leading portfolio, offering every type of sprocket to the North American market," said Derek Glugosh, Product Manager at Tsubaki of Canada Limited. "We understand the rigorous demands of the industries we serve, and Dura Drum was made for operators seeking the very best in durability, quality and value."

Full-face Dura Drum sprockets feature a longer tooth profile to help spread out the contact pressure between the sprocket and chain, promoting longer service life and greater wearability. A-plate style Dura Drum sprockets are designed to handle greater misalignment while allowing bulk materials to easily pass through without damaging equipment. All U.S. Tsubaki drum sprockets are manufactured from top-grade steel to withstand heavy shock loading and resist abrasion. U.S. Tsubaki drum sprockets also have thickness minimums starting at ½" for each component.

Dura Drum sprockets can come fully assembled with a shaft, sprocket and pillow block bearing already configured, reducing installation time and costs while allowing for quick and easy mounting.

To learn more about Dura Drum sprockets, please visit https://info.ustsubaki.com/lp-dura-drum . To see all of the products and services U.S. Tsubaki offers, visit https://www.ustsubaki.com.

About U.S. Tsubaki

U.S. Tsubaki is a leading manufacturer and supplier of motion control and power transmission products and is a subsidiary of the Tsubakimoto Chain Co., headquartered in Japan. Tsubaki produces high-quality products across various industries, including roller chains, conveyor chains, sprockets, dynamic cable & hose carrier systems, continuous flex cables, clutches and backstops, and power transmission components.

