U.S. Vanadium's New $5.8 Million Upgrade Improves Vanadium Recovery, Increases Recycling, and Supports Continued Production Rates for Ultra-High-Purity Electrolyte for Vanadium Redox Flow Batteries

HOT SPRINGS, Ark., Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- US Vanadium ("USV" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has completed a $5.8 million upgrade of its vanadium processing operations in Hot Springs, including the installation of an industrial Belt Filter plant that will further improve the facility's vanadium recovery rates, cut operating costs, increase recycling operations, and reduce the plant's overall environmental footprint.

US Vanadium New Belt Filter Unit in operation. The allows for the efficient processing of feedstock solids of soluble vanadium, which helps to increase vanadium recovery and boosts production of high-value vanadium products.

The USV facility produces ultra-high-purity electrolyte and other high-purity vanadium-based products by recovering contained vanadium from a variety of post-industrial waste streams. USV's recycling of waste streams also allows it to produce vanadium products with a much smaller carbon footprint than primary vanadium mining operations.

The plant's new Belt Filter system allows for increased vanadium recovery and boosts production of high-value vanadium products. The belt filter generates a relatively dry cake, with only 5-6% moisture content, that can be recycled for use in other industrial applications such as the cement industry. In doing so, it is expected to eliminate the need to store leached solids in the facility's tailings pond, significantly reducing the overall environmental footprint of the Hot Springs plant.

"The Board of Directors is pleased to see the team complete this plant and we look forward to seeing the many benefits this upgrade is expected to deliver," said Mark A. Smith, USV's CEO and Chairman. "In addition to strengthening our production operations and streamlining costs, the belt filter also underscores USV's commitment to maximizing sustainable practices in our operations. This is a win for the company, our employees, and the environment."

US Vanadium produces the world's highest-purity vanadium oxides (V 2 O 5 and V 2 O 3 ) at its Hot Springs facility. The availability of extremely pure vanadium oxides is the critical component of the VRFB electrolyte supply chain. The new electrolyte production facility is adjacent to the vanadium oxide production facilities and puts US Vanadium in the unique position of controlling the entire supply chain for ultra-high-purity vanadium electrolyte. In addition to the production of electrolyte, high-purity vanadium oxides from the Hot Springs facility support production of titanium alloys in the U.S. that are critical for defense, commercial aerospace, and industrial applications. US Vanadium also supplies high-purity vanadium oxides and downstream vanadium chemicals to various chemical and catalyst production applications.

Media Contact:

Jim Sims

303-503-6203

[email protected]

SOURCE US Vanadium