U.S. Venture Continues to Lead Industry with Fuel Tax Compliance Technology from Motor Fuel License Center

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Motor Fuel License Center, a leading source of data for oil and gas companies to automate fuel tax compliance, today announced its welcoming of the opportunity to work with U.S. Venture on advancing indirect tax operations. U.S. Venture is at the forefront of industry utilizing the next generation of MFLicenseCenter.com to complement its suite of excise tax software and improve automation of tax compliance.

Welcome Aboard!

As a cloud-based source of license content for U.S. Venture and its U.S. Oil division, Motor Fuel License Center provides unprecedented access to licensing information from numerous federal, state, and local jurisdictions. The introduction of delivered content to automate fuel tax compliance lays the foundation for future tax innovations.

"Adding license content to an already impressive portfolio extends the company's capabilities and forges new connections for automating excise tax compliance," said Matthew Schmeisser, founder and developer of the platform at MF License Center. "Finding a better way is the tried and true purpose of U.S. Venture and MF License Center supports the worthwhile pursuit in setting new standards at the forefront of excise tax technology."

About Motor Fuel License Center

Motor Fuel License Center (MFLC) helps companies source data to automate fuel tax compliance. Its cloud-based software solves a well-known gap in tax compliance for oil and gas companies. As a single data source for preloaded license content, the platform complements any tax software to complete tax determination, return preparation, and reporting compliance. To learn more about its compliance automation capabilities for enterprise, including integration opportunities, visit www.MFLicenseCenter.com .

About U.S. Venture, Inc.

For more than 65 years, U.S. Venture, Inc. has been recognized as an innovative leader in the distribution of petroleum and renewable energy products, lubricants, tires and parts, and using data-driven insights to manage energy and information in the global movement of goods. U.S. Venture delivers unconventional, creative solutions that give their customers a competitive edge, and enables the company to support the communities in which they live, work, and play. Through the values lived by the business divisions: U.S. Oil, U.S. AutoForce®, Tire's Warehouse, U.S. Gain, Breakthrough, U.S. Lubricants, U.S. Petroleum Equipment, and IGEN, U.S. Venture seeks new ways to drive business success while being steadfast in their commitment to making the world a better place. Explore more at www.usventure.com .

Media Contact:

Matthew Schmeisser

623-404-0011

[email protected]

SOURCE Motor Fuel License Center