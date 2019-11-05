U.S. Veteran Leads a Surge of 15 iCRYO Locations to Open in Arizona

HOUSTON, Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- iCRYO closed its first area developer deal in Arizona with local businessman, Greg Christensen, on Thursday, October 31st. Christensen is an Army veteran with a mind for business. He is a financial advisor and currently owns a few Orange Theory Fitness franchises. This is the first deal for iCRYO that a veteran has invested in the company. Since iCRYO came into existence, this has been a major focus for the brand. In May 2019, iCRYO announced locations in South Florida that are being opened by first responders.

Franchising.com states, "Franchising presents a great opportunity for the nearly 2.5 million United States armed forces personnel that are currently on active or reserve duty -- as it is, 1 in 7 franchises in the U.S. are owned by veterans." iCRYO COO, Kyle Jones said, "We are excited to welcome our first veteran to the iCRYO family. Greg embodies every quality we like to see in an area developer and an ambassador for the brand. We are thrilled to work with Greg in launching the state of Arizona for iCRYO."

This has been the largest deal in iCRYO company history with the amount of locations sold at one time totaling 15. The first of these locations is due to open in Summer 2020 and will be the Flagship location for all of Greg's Arizona locations.

"As a single parent raising two young boys it is super important that I stay active but more importantly recover fast," states Christensen. He continues by saying, "Self-care services like Cryotherapy and infrared sauna therapy aid in my fitness journey of a longer, healthier life. I couldn't be more excited in becoming part of the iCRYO family."

iCRYO offers services such as whole body Cryotherapy, Cryo Facials, Infrared Saunas, Compression Therapy, Body Sculpting, and Localized Cryotherapy. Many benefits from Cryotherapy services includes improvement in sleep, anti-aging, IV infusions, and skin rejuvenation, reduction in acne and skin blemishes, stress relief, improvement of circulation, headache relief, and so much more.

About iCRYO Cryotherapy

Headquartered in Houston, TX, iCRYO is setting the standard for Cryotherapy nationwide. As the leading franchise in the industry, iCRYO is an affordable, convenient and professional Cryotherapy franchise that offers Cryotherapy and other wellness services to the communities in which they are located. iCRYO offers a turnkey franchise system for Cryotherapy business owners. Whether it be a retail location or an addition to a gym or existing business, we have the systems and comprehensive training in place to provide safe Cryotherapy in your area. Our mission is to elevate the lifestyle of our team members and guests while raising the bar in the health and wellness market. To learn more, visit www.icryo.com.

