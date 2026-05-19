U.S. Veterans Magazine Names Navy Mutual as a 2026 Top Military Spouse Employer

ARLINGTON, Va., May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Navy Mutual Aid Association ("Navy Mutual") is proud to announce that they have been named a Top Military Spouse Employer by U.S. Veterans Magazine.

U.S. Veterans Magazine independently evaluates organizations to determine who is worthy of recognition, looking at public engagement; reputation; verified practices; presence at veteran-focused conferences and events; and initiatives related to hiring, retention, nonprofit partnerships, and military family support. As a nonprofit Veterans Service Organization serving the military community, Navy Mutual is honored to have made the 2026 list.

"We strive to encourage other companies to follow the lead and ultimately create a workforce that is supportive to our veteran community," says Mona Lisa Faris, President and Publisher of U.S. Veterans Magazine.

Navy Mutual's President and CEO, Rear Admiral Brian Luther, USN (Ret.), spoke about the accolade, saying "We are proud to have a number of military spouses on staff at Navy Mutual. These individuals span multiple departments, and we appreciate the understanding that they have of our Membership and the community that we serve. This allows us to provide better service as a whole – we understand the needs of military families because we're composed of military families."

In addition to providing life insurance to military families without war clauses or aviation restrictions, Navy Mutual is also the oldest federally recognized Veterans Service Organization (VSO). As a VSO, Navy Mutual can provide counseling and education on the service-related benefits available to servicemembers, veterans, and survivors; aid in the preparation of VA claims; and officially represent veterans and dependents or survivors before the Department of Veterans Affairs. Navy Mutual's representatives want to make sure that veterans and their survivors get the benefits they deserve, and this support comes at no cost to them. In 2025, Navy Mutual helped secure $11 million in tax-free benefits for the service community.

To learn more about open positions at Navy Mutual, visit https://www.navymutual.org/why-navy-mutual/navy-mutual-careers/.

Navy Mutual is a nonprofit, member-owned mutual association established in 1879 to provide affordable life insurance and peace of mind to members of the military and their families. As the nation's oldest federally recognized Veterans Service Organization, its mission and commitment to protect those who defend us remains unwavering. Financially strong, Navy Mutual is proud to be a first-choice provider of life insurance to servicemembers and their loved ones. Through quality life insurance products, no-cost educational and veterans services programs, and unparalleled service, Navy Mutual has earned the loyalty and support of its membership. For more information, visit navymutual.org.

About Top Veteran Recognitions: Each year, U.S. Veterans Magazine conducts select evaluations of the nation's employers, law enforcement agencies, veteran outreach programs, and schools. These evaluations identify the top veteran organizations in terms of outreach and accessibility to veterans, military families and spouses, and transitioning service members. These non-biased studies are a valuable resource for the publication's readers, job seekers, business owners, students, transitioning veterans, and consumers.

U.S. Veterans Magazine is dedicated to providing veterans and their families with valuable resources to support both their active military lifestyle and their transition to civilian life. Our goal is to offer comprehensive content that covers a wide range of topics, including career opportunities, education, finance, health, and wellness. Through our magazine, we aim to empower our readers with the knowledge and tools they need to navigate the unique challenges they face and to celebrate their achievements and contributions to society.

ConnectComm Media, the proud publisher of U.S. Veterans Magazine is committed to being a premier provider of information and resources for various communities. Our mission is to create multimedia platforms that effectively connect organizations with their target audiences, ensuring that important messages and opportunities reach those who need them most. We pride ourselves on delivering high-quality content and strategic solutions that promote integration, valuation, and success across all demographics.

SOURCE Navy Mutual