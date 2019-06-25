U.S. Virgin Islands Economic Development Authority Launches USVI Online Property Listing for Hotel Development

CHARLOTTE AMALIE, United States Virgin Islands, June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- To promote hotel and resort development, the U.S. Virgin Islands Economic Development Authority (USVIEDA) has launched an online database with more than 50 government and privately-owned USVI properties. Developers and investors can learn about these properties at www.investusvirginislands.com.

Kamal I. Latham, USVIEDA chief executive officer, (back row, sixth person from the left), is joined by members of the U.S. Virgin Islands delegation on May 22, 2019 at the Caribbean Hotel and Resort Investment Summit (CHRIS) held in Miami, FL, at the Loews Miami Beach Hotel. This delegation was led by the Hon. Albert Bryan, Jr., Governor of the U.S. Virgin Islands. -Submitted Photo

"Hotel and resort developers need readily-accessible resources that can assist them in locating properties that are available for development," said Kamal I. Latham, chief executive officer of the U.S. Virgin Islands Economic Development Authority. "This type of database on our website is an essential tool in assisting developers and investors who are considering business opportunities in America's Business Paradise, the U.S. Virgin Islands," added CEO Latham.

The website's property listing includes property photographs, drone aerial video, descriptions and prices, land acreage; and each property's location by island. The USVI realtor community continues to submit more properties for the database. This database will continue to be updated, listing properties for hotel and other investment opportunities.

From May 21– 23, 2019, USVIEDA CEO Latham participated in a business marketing mission to promote hotel and resort development opportunities in the USVI at the Caribbean Hotel & Resort Investment Summit (CHRIS) in Miami, FL. The Honorable Albert Bryan, Jr., Governor of the U.S. Virgin Islands, led the USVI delegation which included USVI Tourism Commissioner Joseph B. Boschulte, USVI Port Authority Acting Executive Director Damian Cartwright, and multiple public and private sector representatives.

