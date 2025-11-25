US Virgin Islands governor Albert Bryan Jr endorses visa-free access for development workforce from non-CBI countries

Governor says 'golden passport' programs mean missed opportunities for Caribbean neighbors

CHARLOTTE AMALIE, U.S. Virgin Islands, Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- United States Virgin Islands Governor Albert Bryan Jr says Caribbean neighbors will miss big opportunities because of 'citizenship by investment' (CBI) schemes as he pushes for visa-free access to the United States only for nations who respect "the sanctity of the passport".

Spades are in the ground in the USVI as the rebuild from two category-5 hurricanes continues, but the islands' workforce is maxed out.

Governor Bryan says they need more workers, but he's only looking to neighbors like St. Vincent and the Grenadines who aren't offering citizenship by investment.

"We want Caribbeans, people connected to island culture," he says.

But since multiple Caribbean nations participate in 'citizenship by investment' programs, he's pointing to the need for a more resilient and secure immigration system before neighboring countries can benefit from the generational $24 billion infrastructure project underway.

"Look at St. Vincent," he says.

"What they're doing there, especially the preservation of the sanctity of their passport system, it's aligned with our outlook.

"Ours is the most diverse 100,000 people in the world. We want to boost our population,"

"It's going to take us at least 10 to 15 more years to get this done. We're essentially doing all of our infrastructure, sewers, water, power plants, electrical, most of our schools, two hospitals, two nursing homes, four clinics, you name it. At the same time our economy is booming."

Governor Bryan wants workers and businesses from neighboring nations to benefit from the generous tax incentives on offer too. He's advocating for visa-free access to the United States for Caribbean nations not offering 'citizenship by investment' (currently Barbados and St. Vincent and the Grenadines) and offering access to the United States Virgin Islands Economic Development Commission program.

The program provides incentives including 90% waivers on state and Federal corporate and personal income tax.

Opportunities aren't limited to the post-hurricane infrastructure rebuild program. The USVI is experiencing a hospitality boom too.

"Our tourism product is on fire. We've been breaking records for how low the unemployment is. We have been at 4% unemployment for the last two years. There's essentially nobody left to work. So we just need the talent."

Governor Albert Bryan is enthusiastic about the opportunities on offer, citing a strong tourism sector, a complete infrastructure rebuild and generous tax incentives, he fears that near neighbors who could benefit are going to miss out because their governments are participating in 'citizenship by investment' programs.

Governor Bryan said:

"We have to make sure that the people who come here temporarily to work will not expose the islands or the United States to the growing, obvious risks associated with 'citizenship by investment'."

This posture reflects global security concerns around 'citizenship by investment' programs.

Critics, including the US, UK, and EU, fear that some schemes lack adequate due diligence, allowing individuals to become citizens without sufficient vetting, raising concerns around people potentially involved in organized crime, terrorism, espionage, or sanctions evasion gaining citizenship and visa-free access to other countries including the United States.

Many Caribbean nations offer some form of CBI, including Antigua and Barbuda, Dominica, Grenada, St Kitts and Nevis, and St Lucia. Notable opponents to the practice include St Vincent and the Grenadines and Barbados.

Additionally, St. Vincent and the Grenadines is one of 14 countries that recognizes Taiwan and has diplomatic relations with it.

With concerns from partner nations related to nations selling passports to Chinese citizens, major economies would likely be more favorable to a country with a "no CBI, pro Taiwan" stance when making decisions about visa free access decisions.

