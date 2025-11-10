U.S. Virgin Islands Unveils Updated Schedule and Star-Studded Lineup for 2025-2026 Crucian Christmas Festival Village

Featuring Kes the Band, Voice, Pumpa, Romain Virgo, Adam O, Morgan Heritage, and D'Yani, the Crucian Christmas Festival Village celebrates the rich diversity of Caribbean culture.

ST. CROIX, U.S. Virgin Islands, Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Virgin Islands Department of Tourism, in collaboration with the Division of Festivals, announces the updated schedule and Village lineup for the 2025-2026 Crucian Christmas Festival. Set to kick off December 27, the week-long celebration welcomes locals, diaspora, and visitors alike to experience the island's unique and diverse culture, honoring tradition while enhancing the festival experience.

At daybreak on Wednesday, December 31, J'ouvert morning will fill the streets with revelry before culminating near the Buddhoe Park, where a colorful Food Fair will showcase the island's authentic flavors and culinary heritage.

"The Crucian Christmas Festival continues to be one of our most cherished cultural celebrations," said Jennifer Matarangas-King, Commissioner-Nominee of Tourism. "This year's lineup brings together the best of local talent, regional stars, and international performers, giving visitors and locals alike an unforgettable celebration of our culture, music, and community."

The Festival Village, honoring St. Croix-based calypso group Xpress Band, will feature a dynamic mix of international and regional performers, including Voice, Nadia Batson, Romain Virgo, Morgan Heritage, and D'Yani. Homegrown stars who are making waves across the industry will return to take the stage, including Nikki Brooks, Adam O, and Pumpa.

A special tribute honoring the life and legacy of Unkle Sasso, legendary Virgin Islands Bass Rhythm and Melody artist, will take place during the annual Soca Monarch competition on Monday, December 29, celebrating his enduring influence on Virgin Islands music.

Following the Adults Parade on Saturday, January 3, international soca superstar Kes the Band will close out the Festival Village with a high-energy performance featuring hits like Hello, Cocoa Tea, Wotless, and Savannah Grass.

Alvin Burke Jr., Assistant Director of Festivals, added: "We are thrilled to offer an updated schedule that honors our traditions while ensuring the safety of all festivalgoers through coordination with our partners at the Virgin Islands Police Department. From sunrise J'ouvert to the closing concert with Kes the Band, every event is designed to showcase the vibrant energy and talent of St. Croix."

The Department of Tourism and Division of Festivals invites all to join the festivities, celebrate the islands' rich cultural legacy, and experience firsthand why the Crucian Christmas Festival remains a cornerstone of Virgin Islands heritage.

