US vs. UK Hot Pepper Eating Contest and More At Sacramento's Pepper Festival

AUBURN, Calif., Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pepper Festival & Hot Sauce Expo gives Greater Sacramento Area residents - and beyond - a chance to witness an International head-to-head competition between two titans of the Hot Pepper Eating Competition circuit.

The Pepper Festival & Hot Sauce Expo - September 14, 2019 in Auburn, CA USA The Pepper Festival & Hot Sauce Expo - September 14, 2019 in Auburn, CA USA

London, England's Shahina "UK Chilli Queen" Waseem is the undisputed champ of Western Europe with 69 wins since 2015. Waseem raised funds for her trip to this competition by eating 51 Carolina Reaper peppers last Sunday live on her YouTube channel (which has over 12,000 followers). Her US challenger is Las Vegas resident Dustin "Atomik Menace" Johnson who is coming off of a huge championship win at "Smokin' Ed" Currie's Inaugural International Pepper Eating Contest held on August 3, 2019.

Pepper eating contests are very popular around the world - especially in Western Europe while the US is just now starting to catch up. This competition will be the first of its kind on the West Coast of the United States with future competitions already planned - one being held the following Saturday after the festival on September 21 in Sacramento at Kupro's, putting the UK Chilli Queen against US champion Johnny Scoville in a rematch of their recent head-to-head competition in London where the UK Chilli Queen won. She currently holds the title belt from pepper eating promoter London-based League of Fire.

The Pepper Festival's own hot pepper eating contest will happen at 6pm in front of the main stage with the International competition happening directly afterwards.

The Pepper Festival features a hot sauce expo with over 25 small batch hot sauce companies from all over California, the country (Atlanta) and around the world (Fiji), upbeat live bands (Riff/Raff - AC/DC Tribute, Petty Luv - Tom Petty Tribute, more.) all day, amazing food trucks, an adult bounce house (yes, that's real), kids play area, celebrity chef and master gardener workshops, live entertainment, great shopping vendors, local fresh hot peppers and more. A list of food vendors and live bands are available on the web site.

WHAT: The Pepper Festival & Hot Sauce Expo

WHEN: Saturday, September 14, 2019 – 11am to 8pm

WHERE: Gold Country Fairgrounds, Auburn, CA, USA

WHY: Raising funds for local children's charities and a fun, family-friendly event.

TICKETS: $20 at door. Children 12 and under FREE. Tickets can be pre-purchased at discount online at https://ThePepperFestival.com

PRESS CONTACT: Rick Tracewell, Executive Producer - (530) 852-5009

ABOUT THE PEPPER FESTIVAL

The Pepper Festival & Hot Sauce Expo is a family-friendly food and music festival raising funds for two local children's charities - The Markie Foundation (children's hospice) and CASA of Placer County (child advocates).

Major Sponsors of the festival include Monster Energy, Tito's Handmade Vodka, Lone Buffalo Vineyards, Auburn Community Taphouse, Wave Broadband, Machado Orchards and more.

PRESS CONTACT:

Rick Tracewell

Executive Producer

(530) 852-5009

221489@email4pr.com

SOURCE The Pepper Festival & Hot Sauce Expo

Related Links

https://ThePepperFestival.com

