U.S. Water Crisis Prompts New Organizational Hire for Global Nonprofit Water For People

DENVER, Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Water For People, a global nonprofit working across nine countries in Latin America, Asia and Africa to address the global water crisis and equip communities with lasting access to clean water and sanitation services, has created its first U.S.-focused role to address growing WASH (Water Access, Sanitation & Hygiene) issues across the United States. To lead these efforts, Chris Freimund has joined the organization as U.S. WASH Program Manager.

With more than 2 million Americans lacking access to running water or basic plumbing, the U.S. water crisis has reached a critical juncture. The growing crisis is a multifaceted challenge that encompasses issues such as water scarcity, pollution, structural racism, inadequate infrastructure, and climate change impacts. In his new role, Freimund will lead Water For People's efforts to strengthen the U.S. WASH sector, with an emphasis on shared vision, impact, and learning.

"That more than 2 million Americans lack access to running water or basic plumbing is completely unacceptable to Water For People, so we're making a small but strategic investment to do our part to help close that gap," said Mark Duey, Co-CEO of Water For People. "Chris's role allows us to bring the same systems-change approach that has helped communities create sustainable water access all over the world into the U.S., too."

Having worked on WASH and community resilience projects internationally and throughout the Southwest U.S. in roles ranging from fundraising to project management, community engagement, and research, Freimund brings a wealth of expertise to Water For People.

"I'm excited to work in collaboration with our partners to promote sustainable water access here in the United States," said Freimund. "Together, we'll address data gaps, advocate for policy change, and develop strategies to reduce barriers alongside impacted communities."

In September, Water For People, together with Dig Deep, launched Vessel, a new collective of a dozen domestic WASH organizations taking collaborative action to close the water access gap for every person in the nation. The organization's collaboration with Vessel and creation of the U.S. WASH manager role is a significant step forward in achieving this goal.

About Water For People
Water For People, motivated by the fact that water is a human right, is a nonprofit working across nine countries in Latin America, Asia, and Africa to address the global water crisis. In bringing together communities, local businesses, and governments to build, operate, and maintain their own systems, Water For People's approach ensures that every family, health clinic, and school has lasting access to safe water and sanitation. This model, called Everyone Forever, secures sustainability for generations. Learn more at waterforpeople.org.

