US Water Use to Reach 138 Trillion Gallons in 2022

CLEVELAND, April 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- US water use is forecast to reach 138 trillion gallons in 2022, according to Water: United States, a report recently released by Freedonia Focus Reports. An expected uptick in overall electricity generation will spur water use by utilities. Expanding manufacturing and mining activity and growth in the population are also expected to support increases in water use. However, faster gains will be curbed by ongoing water conservation efforts.

US water withdrawal is forecast to total 122 trillion gallons in 2022. Agriculture will continue to represent a major market for water withdrawal. Although planted crop acreage in the US is expected to rise slightly over the forecast period, the adoption of technologies that allow farmers to maintain or increase production levels with less water will continue.

These and other key insights are featured in Water: United States. This report forecasts to 2022 US water use and water withdrawal in gallons. Total water use is segmented by market in terms of:

utilities

manufacturing and mining

municipal

For the purposes of this report, water use encompasses water withdrawals from surface and groundwater sources, and includes reclaimed wastewater. Trends and forecasts related to water use apply to water that has been treated to some appreciable degree and do not include water used in agricultural applications. Water withdrawal totals refer to water from surface and groundwater sources, excluding reclaimed wastewater. The municipal segment excludes water withdrawn from wells on residential properties.

Total water withdrawal is segmented by market as follows:

agriculture

other markets such as utilities and manufacturing

To illustrate historical trends, water use, water withdrawal, and the various segments are provided in annual series from 2007 to 2017.

About Freedonia Focus Reports

Each month, The Freedonia Group – a division of MarketResearch.com – publishes over 20 new or updated Freedonia Focus Reports, providing fresh, unbiased analysis on a wide variety of markets and industries. Published in 20-30 pages, Focus Report coverage ranges from raw materials to finished manufactured goods and related services such as freight and construction. Additional Energy & Resources reports can be purchased at Freedonia Focus Reports or MarketResearch.com.

Analysis is intended to guide the busy reader through pertinent topics in rapid succession, including:

total historical market size and industry output

segmentation by products and markets

identification of market drivers, constraints, and key indicators

segment-by-segment outlook in five-year forecasts

a survey of the supply base

suggested resources for further study

