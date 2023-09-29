US Wearables Market is to grow by USD 7.82 billion from 2022 to 2027, Driven by the increasing focus on fitness and healthy lifestyle orientation - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "wearables market in US by distribution channel (online and offline) - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027" report has been added to the technavio offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio has proudly partnered with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The potential growth difference for the wearables market in US from 2022 to 2027 is USD 7.82 billion, according to Technavio. The increasing focus on fitness and healthy lifestyle orientation are key factors driving the market growth. Wearables provide an easy and convenient way of monitoring physical activity, keeping track of a person's health status, or achieving their fitness goals. As a result, consumers have become very aware of health and are using these products to meet their fitness objectives. So, in recent years, as Fitbit, Garmin, and Apple are the major players on the market, wearable devices like fitness trackers and wristwatches have gained increased popularity. In addition, there are several features offered on these devices, such as heart rate monitoring, step tracking, calorie counting, and sleeping tracking, besides the apps and other functionalities that help users set and achieve their fitness goals. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period. Get deeper insights into the market size, current market scenario, future growth opportunities, major growth driving factors, the latest trends, and much more. Buy the full report here

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled US Wearables Market 2023-2027

Market Challenge

The growing market for counterfeit products is a significant challenge restricting the market growth.

Market Segmentation

The wearables market in US has been segmented by distribution channels (online and offline).

The market share growth by the smart watches segment will be significant during the forecast period. Smartwatches are computers that have different functions, such as the ability to call, send text messages, and watch your health by keeping track of how many heartbeats you've been able to burn in calories or take steps. In addition, it also provides quick access to many apps on your mobile device. Apple Inc., SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS Ltd., Sony Corp., SONY Corporation, and Acer Inc. have a dominant position in the market. One of the major factors boosting the demand for smartwatches is the growing number of partnerships between retailers and other market participants in different sectors, including information technology. As part of partnerships and cooperation, manufacturers can upgrade their products with cutting-edge features and technology by using technology to exploit the opportunities offered by others on the market to produce innovative products and gain a greater share. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Key Companies in the wearables market in US:

adidas AG, Alphabet Inc., Anhui Huami Information Technology Co. Ltd., Apple Inc., ASUSTeK Computer Inc., Capri Holdings Ltd., Casio Computer Co. Ltd., Fossil Group Inc., Garmin Ltd., HTC Corp., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., LG Electronics Inc., Motorola Solutions Inc., Nike Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sony Group Corp., TomTom NV, Withings France SA, Xiaomi Communications Co. Ltd., and Polar Electro Oy

