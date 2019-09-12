Us Weekly's Most Stylish New Yorkers Event Honors Fashion's Fiercest During New York Fashion Week

NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading pop culture authority Us Weekly (https://www.usmagazine.com/) last night held its annual Most Stylish New Yorkers Event for New York Fashion Week at NYC's Cathédrale at Moxy East Village, welcoming stars to the red carpet from 6:30 pm–10:30 pm. The 15th-annual event is a NYFW staple that has consistently been a star-studded evening to remember. Sponsors for this year's event included Bioré, Smirnoff and ChapStick.

"During New York's most important week in fashion, we are excited to celebrate Us Weekly's 15th annual event and this year's Most Stylish New Yorkers. Our list of honorees, including heavyweights in the worlds of culture, fashion and entertainment, reflects an exciting mix of individuals of style and far-reaching influence," says Victoria Lasdon Rose, Executive Vice President, Chief Marketing Officer of Us Weekly & AMI Entertainment Digital Group.

This year's event celebrated 15 icons in the world of fashion:

Chris Benz

DJ Pamela Tick

Micaela Erlanger

Nam Vo

Violett Beane

Jennifer Fisher

Cara Santana

Cipriana Quann

Sara Haines

La La Anthony

Ramy Brook Sharp

Lil' Kim

Deborah Roberts

Ice-T and Coco

Previous honorees have included Adriana Lima, Tyra Banks, 50 Cent, Cynthia Rowley, Andy Cohen, Heidi Klum, Vera Wang, Ryan Seacrest, the Jonas Brothers, Reem Acra, Misty Copeland, Christian Siriano, Pharrell Williams, Billy Porter, and over 100 other style stars.





"Us Weekly is the brand of record for Hollywood's most fashionable and fabulous, so it's an absolute thrill to honor those celebrities and influencers we live for, whose style and sass inspire editors and readers alike. Stars trust Us Weekly, which is why readers do too," says Carla Sosenko, Editor in Chief, Us Weekly "Every single day, we deliver exclusive news and service to our loyal readers, which is why time and again we have the newest, most cutting-edge and trend-driven stories. I'm so privileged we can all fete Fashion Week with the stylish stars who make our job so fun."

Based in New York City, Us Weekly has been a trusted name in media since 1977 and covered decades of celebrity style and the hottest in Hollywood news. Their covers are the go-to standard for celebrities looking to share their exclusive news.

Celebrities spotted on the red carpet from the 400+ person filled event included 13 Reasons Why Actress Amy Hargreaves, Marc John Jefferies of Power, Michelle Collins, Rachel Lindsay of The Bachelorette, Model Ralph Souffrant, Laura Pieri, Eva Gutowski, Designer Jennifer Fisher, Stylist Micaela Erlanger, The Real Housewives of New Jersey Melissa Gorga + Joe Gorga, Margaret Josephs, Jackie Goldschneider, Danielle Staub & Haley Hasselhoff, Antoine Bethea of The New York Giants, Greg Bello, Amy Herman of Million Dollar Listing, Luann De Lesseps, Designer Ramy Brook Sharp, Model Yasmine Petty, Actress Genevieve Angelson, The Real Housewives of Dallas Cary Deuber, Kary Brittingham, D'Andra Simmons & Cameron Wescott, Mariah Lynn of Love & Hip Hop New York, Actor Andy Carl with wife Orfeh Carl, Nick Young and more.



Us Weekly is a pop culture authority, a leading entertainment destination, and a resource for lifestyle through the lens of celebrity.

