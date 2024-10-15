US Weight Appointed as the Official U.S. Distributor of adidas Fitness Accessories

EVANSVILLE, Ind., Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Escalade, Incorporated (Nasdaq: ESCA) a leading manufacturer and distributor of sporting goods, recreation equipment, and fitness equipment, is proud to announce a new partnership for its US Weight subsidiary as the official U.S. distributor of adidas Fitness accessories. This exciting addition bolsters US Weight's growing portfolio of fitness brands, which already includes industry leaders Lifeline Fitness, US Weight, and The Step.

adidas Fitness Accessories courtesy of RFE International.

The strategic partnership with RFE International, the global licensee of adidas home fitness, training, yoga, recovery and strength accessory products, positions US Weight at the forefront of the fitness market, delivering adidas' cutting-edge fitness accessories to a wider audience in the U.S. market. The adidas Fitness range includes innovative gear designed for both professional athletes and fitness enthusiasts.

"We are excited to add adidas Fitness to our robust lineup of fitness brands," said Bob Guinn, General Manager of US Weight. "This partnership represents a significant milestone for us as we continue to expand our offerings in the fitness category. adidas is a globally recognized brand synonymous with excellence, and we are excited to bring their high-quality fitness products to U.S. consumers."

"US Weight's addition to our family of global distribution partners is a very exciting one for RFE International and we're thrilled to appoint them as our new U.S. distributor with responsibility across our adidas Accessories portfolio," said Craig Hoskins, NAM General Manager of RFE International.

"Not only do we see US Weight as a key strategic partner for the development and expansion of our adidas Training accessories product line, together with the full resources of Escalade Inc. we're exceptionally confident in their focus and determination to support and service the US consumer through their deep network of retail partnerships."

"Their commitment to retail excellence and customer satisfaction aligns perfectly with our values, and we're confident that this partnership will enhance the experience for our US customers; retailers and end-users alike."

"With exciting new product development and a trusted partner in US Weight, we look forward to ensuring adidas is the go-to accessories brand for all sports and fitness enthusiasts across the U.S. for years to come."

With a growing demand for premium fitness products, US Weight is committed to delivering innovative, reliable, and top-tier solutions to fitness enthusiasts nationwide. The addition of adidas Fitness also aligns with Escalade's mission to offer world-class products that inspire active and healthy lifestyles.

The distribution of adidas Fitness products will begin immediately, with products available through select retail partners, fitness specialty stores, and online by January of 2025.

About US Weight

US Weight is a leading manufacturer of fitness weight sets, aerobic steps, umbrella bases, canopy weights, crowd control products, and tractor wheel weights, all made domestically. Established in 1996 and based in Olney, Illinois, US Weight is a trusted name across the fitness, safety, and outdoor industries. For more details, please contact Allison McDonald at [email protected].

About Escalade

Founded in 1922, and headquartered in Evansville, Indiana, Escalade designs, manufactures, and sells sporting goods, fitness, and indoor/outdoor recreation equipment. Our mission is to connect family and friends and create lasting memories. Leaders in our respective categories, Escalade's brands include Brunswick Billiards®; STIGA®table tennis; Accudart®; RAVE Sports® water recreation; Victory Tailgate® custom games; Onix® Pickleball; Goalrilla™ basketball; Lifeline® fitness; Woodplay® playsets; and Bear® Archery. Escalade's products are available online and at leading retailers nationwide. For more information about Escalade's many brands, history, financials, and governance please visit www.escaladeinc.com .

About RFE

Founded in 2001, RFE International is a global sports and fitness company specializing in the design, manufacture, marketing and sales of a comprehensive range of fitness equipment to both the commercial and home markets.

With a distribution network covering more than sixty countries worldwide, our market leading product lines are designed and developed under some of the top brands within the world of sports and fitness today, including adidas, Reebok and Dynamax Fitness.

Our extensive range of equipment ranges from the small, portable accessories such as gloves, recovery supports and compression, jump ropes and yoga mats, to the larger strength and cardiovascular equipment including treadmills, bikes and workout benches.

We aim to deliver world class performance to our distribution, retail and commercial partners by offering unique, high-quality products, efficient customer service, and impactful marketing initiatives to drive sales.

For more information about RFE's many brands, history, product catalogs and sustainability guidelines please visit www.rfeinternational.com

About adidas

adidas is a global leader in the sporting goods industry. Headquartered in

Herzogenaurach/Germany, the company employs more than 59,000 people across the globe and generated sales of € 21.4 billion in 2023.

