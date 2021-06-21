US Weight Loss & Diet Control Market Sees Dramatic Decline of 21% in Value, However Untapped Niches Still Exist

DUBLIN, June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The U.S. Weight Loss & Diet Control Market" report from Marketdata LLC has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The U.S. weight loss market reached a record $78 billion in 2019, but suffered a 21% decline in value during 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and recession. However, there were bright spots. Commercial chains held up well, as did the meal replacements market, frozen diet entrees, and multi-level marketing channels.

Health clubs and most medical weight loss programs were hit the hardest, with contractions of 37% and 27%, respectively. Weight loss providers had to pivot to virtual client meetings and drop shipping of products. Technology became more important, as Zoom meetings, apps and streaming services soared in usage. Due to pend-up demand and consumer weight gain in 2020, most providers are looking for a strong rebound in 2021, as Americans are vaccinated and businesses reopen.

Do-it-yourself plans still abound as consumers use free diet & fitness apps. Many untapped niches still exist. This is a completely revised and updated analysis of the publisher's best-selling biennial study about the U.S. weight loss market. This is the most comprehensive investigation of the U.S. weight loss market published by anyone worldwide.

Covered: dollar value & growth rates of all major weight loss market segments (early 1980s to 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2025 forecasts), latest market trends and developments, status reports for:

diet soft drinks;

artificial sweeteners;

health clubs;

commercial diet center chains;

multi-level marketing diet plans;

retail meal replacements & diet pills;

medical programs (weight loss surgery, MDs, hospitals/clinic programs, Rx diet drugs, bariatricians, VLCD programs);

low-cal frozen entrees;

and the diet books & exercise DVDs market.

New for this edition:

Effects of the Pandemic on operations/revenues for all market segments

How dieter behavior changed with the pandemic

2021 & 2025 Forecasts

The most popular diets like Keto, intermittent fasting

Leading competitor top management interviews

How the 2021 diet season is shaping up

Why MLM has gained as a distribution model

Why meal replacements are still strong, but not retail diet pills

Outlook for medical weight loss programs of all types, why they've lost momentum

Also included: 32-year revenue analysis of the market through past recessions and fad diet cycles, comprehensive dieter demographics, weight loss center franchising, and extensive national/state commercial centers' operating ratios. Rankings & revenues of top commercial chains, brand sales, and a Reference Directory.

Key Topics Covered:

Introduction, Scope, Methodology

Executive Overview

Dieter Demographics

American Exercise Trends & The Health Clubs Industry

Commercial Weight Loss Chains

Industry Structure & Key Ratios

The Diet Soft Drinks & Artificial Sweeteners & Diet Food Markets

The Artificial Sweeteners Market

Retail Meal Replacements & Appetite Suppressants Market

Medically-Supervised Weight Loss Programs

Bariatrician (Obesity Medicine Specialists) Programs

The Weight Loss (bariatric) Surgery Market

VLCD/LCD Fasting Supplement Programs

The Diet Drugs Market

The Diet Books & Exercise DVDs Market

