U.S. Well Services and Range Resources Finalize Electric Fleet Contract Extension

HOUSTON, March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ: USWS) ("USWS" or the "Company") today announced it has finalized an agreement with a subsidiary of Range Resources Corporation (NYSE: RRC) ("Range") to extend its existing electric fleet contract with Range following its expiration in November 2022. Under the terms of the extension, USWS will deploy a new Nyx Clean Fleet® in November 2022 that will support Range's Appalachian completion program through the end of 2024.

"U.S. Well Services is proud to continue our relationship with Range Resources," said Joel Broussard, USWS' President and CEO. "Range is not only a best-in-class E&P operator in the Marcellus, but also a strong partner for USWS. This extension represents our third contract with Range to provide safe and efficient well completions since mid-2019. We believe this extension highlights the value offered by our electric fracturing technology, as rapidly rising diesel prices and the continued effort to reduce greenhouse gas emissions are of increasing concern to our customers. We look forward to delivering the Nyx fleet for Range and demonstrating the capabilities of our next-generation electric fracturing technology."

"We are excited to continue our partnership with U.S. Well Services," said Dennis Degner, Range Resources, Chief Operating Officer. "This technology is part of Range's plan to achieve our strategic goal of net zero Scope 1 and Scope 2 greenhouse gas emissions by 2025. This partnership has also allowed us to continue our improvement as a leader on capital efficiency and operational safety in Appalachia."

About U.S. Well Services, Inc.

U.S. Well Services, Inc. is a leading provider of hydraulic fracturing services and a market leader in electric fracture stimulation. The Company's patented electric frac technology provides one of the first fully electric, mobile well stimulation systems powered by locally-supplied natural gas, including field gas sourced directly from the wellhead. The Company's electric frac technology dramatically decreases emissions and sound pollution while generating exceptional operational efficiencies, including significant customer fuel cost savings versus conventional diesel fleets. For more information visit: www.uswellservices.com. Information on our website is not part of this release.

About Range Resources

Range Resources Corporation is a leading U.S. independent natural gas and NGL producer with operations focused on stacked-pay projects in the Appalachian Basin. The Company is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas. More information about Range can be found at www.rangeresources.com.

