U.S. Well Services Announces Next-Generation Nyx Clean Fleet® Pump

HOUSTON, May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. Well Services (Nasdaq: USWS) ("USWS" or the "Company") today announced the next generation of its proprietary Clean Fleet® technology with the unveiling of its newly designed Nyx Clean Fleet® frac pump. Nyx will use our patented PowerCube, driving two independently controlled electric motors and frac pumps to provide 6,000 hydraulic horsepower ("HHP") on a single trailer. Based on current pricing from vendors, U.S. Well Services expects that it can deliver a Nyx Clean Fleet®, consisting of ten pump trailers totaling 60,000 HHP, two blenders and a combination switchgear for a capital cost of approximately $23 million.

US Well Services Nyx Clean Fleet® Frac Unit – patented PowerCube delivers true redundancy power to two separate electric motors and pumps.

The independent twin pump concept provides the same redundancy as our single electric motor units while offering a significant reduction in our wellsite footprint. Nyx allows the Company to shut down one pump or motor without affecting the second pump's ability to continue operating. For this innovative design, the Company will continue to use electric motors supplied by AmeriMex, who has provided electric motors on each of our past generations of Clean Fleet® technology. The system is designed to be powered by mobile generators, micro-grid applications, like our PowerPathTM technology, and is not only capable of using utility grid power, but is also compliant with all associated requirements. Nyx leverages USWS Analytics' cloud intelligence system that enables fast, informed operational decision making and continuously evaluates equipment health and useful life. These factors empower the Company to use predictive, conditions-based maintenance scheduling and will help reduce non-productive time to drive improved operating efficiency for our customers. The Nyx control system also provides automatic intelligent pump rate control based on the continuous monitoring of equipment health conditions.

"We are excited to bring the Nyx pump to the market," said Lon Robinson, U.S. Well Services' Chief Technology Officer. "This pump is the culmination of considerable engineering and design work with our partners at AmeriMex and Grizzly Manufacturing, and we believe it will revolutionize the electric frac market."

In Greek mythology, Nyx was the daughter of chaos and the goddess of night. Created near the beginning of time, Nyx's age and power made even the most powerful of gods fearful of her, including Zeus, the king of the gods.

U.S. Well Services is a pioneer of the E-Frac revolution and was the first to commercialize a successful electric fracturing fleet with our first generation Clean Fleet® in 2014. Inspired by our past and designed for the future, the Nyx pump is the latest innovation in Clean Fleet® technology and will be the most powerful and advanced electric fracturing solution on the market.

US Well Services Nyx Clean Fleet® Frac Unit – patented PowerCube delivers true redundancy power to two separate electric motors and pumps.

About U.S. Well Services, Inc.

U.S. Well Services, Inc. is a leading provider of hydraulic fracturing services and a market leader in electric fracture stimulation. The Company's patented electric frac technology provides one of the first fully electric, mobile well stimulation systems powered by locally-supplied natural gas, including field gas sourced directly from the wellhead. The Company's electric frac technology dramatically decreases emissions and sound pollution while generating exceptional operational efficiencies, including significant customer fuel cost savings versus conventional diesel fleets. For more information visit: www.uswellservices.com. Information on our website is not part of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

The information above includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements may be identified by their use of terms and phrases such as "may," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "will," "should," "could," and similar terms and phrases. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve certain assumptions, risks, and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements represent the Company's current expectations or beliefs concerning future events, and it is possible that the results described in this release will not be achieved. These forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions identified in this release or as disclosed from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). Factors that could cause actual results to differ from the Company's expectations include the factors described in the Company's public disclosures and filings with the SEC, including those described under "Risk Factors" in its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 filed on March 11, 2021 and in its subsequent filings with the SEC. As a result of these factors, actual results may differ materially from those indicated or implied by forward-looking statements.

Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and, except as required by law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict all such factors.

Contacts:

Josh Shapiro

Vice President, Finance and Treasury

[email protected]

Dennard Lascar Investor Relations

(713) 529-6600

[email protected]

SOURCE U.S. Well Services, Inc.

Related Links

http://uswellservices.com/

