U.S. Well Services Announces Successful Electric Fracturing Field Trial with Callon Petroleum

"U.S. Well Services is proud of the work we performed for Callon," commented Joel Broussard, USWS' President and CEO. "This trial once again demonstrated the Clean Fleet® technology's ability to reduce completion costs through fuel savings and minimize the environmental impact of well completions. It is exciting to work with a best-in-class E&P operator like Callon and help them explore the benefits of electric fracturing. We look forward to building upon our relationship with that organization and continuing to deliver results on their behalf in the future."

U.S. Well Services, Inc. is a leading provider of hydraulic fracturing services and a market leader in electric fracture stimulation. The Company's patented electric frac technology provides one of the first fully electric, mobile well stimulation systems powered by locally-supplied natural gas, including field gas sourced directly from the wellhead. The Company's electric frac technology dramatically decreases emissions and sound pollution while generating exceptional operational efficiencies, including significant customer fuel cost savings versus conventional diesel fleets. For more information visit: www.uswellservices.com. Information on our website is not part of this release.

