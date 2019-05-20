US Wind Moves Ahead with MET Mast Tower Plans

BALTIMORE, May 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Baltimore-based offshore wind developer US Wind Inc. has signed an agreement with EPIC Applied Technologies for the installation of its Meteorological Tower beginning this summer, marking a key milestone in what will eventually be one of the nation's first commercial-scale offshore wind energy projects off the coast of Ocean City, Maryland. The met tower will be used to collect raw wind data at a height comparable to the eventual turbines' height. The collected wind data will be used primarily to validate the virtual data collected through what have primarily been mathematical models to date, and will also to monitor the performance of the installed turbines during the lifetime of the eventual wind farm.

"This important milestone represents US Wind's ongoing commitment to realizing this first-of-its-kind large-scale renewable energy project in the State of Maryland," said Riccardo Toto, President of US Wind, Inc. "We look forward to delivering the significant economic and job-creation benefits that our project represents and to advancing our leadership position in this fast-developing new American industry."

Installation of the MET Mast tower is scheduled to begin on July 14, 2019, with installation anticipated to be completed by August 8, 2019.

The US Wind Maryland project, expected to be operational during 2023, will involve the installation of up to 32 wind turbines - 17 miles off the coast of Ocean City - that will eventually produce 268 megawatts of offshore wind energy, an amount sufficient to provide 76,000 Maryland homes with clean, renewable energy. It is anticipated that the US Wind project will result in the creation of approximately 7,000 direct and indirect jobs and represent an in-state investment of nearly $1.5 billion.

About US Wind Inc. - www.uswindinc.com

US Wind, based in Baltimore, Maryland, was founded in 2011 and has established a leadership position in offshore wind energy development. US Wind has obtained the federal lease to build a 1,000 Megawatt (MW) offshore wind farm in three phases, the first of which will is underway and is expected to be operational in 2021.

US Wind is fully owned by Renexia S.p.A., a leader in renewable energy development in Italy and the developer of the first offshore wind farm in the Mediterranean Sea. Renexia is a subsidiary of Toto Holding Group. Toto Holding Group has more than 40 years of experience specializing in large infrastructure construction projects, rail transportation and aviation.

Contact: Greg Tucker

4106249536

214978@email4pr.com

SOURCE US Wind Inc.

Related Links

http://www.uswindinc.com

