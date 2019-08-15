US Window Covering Demand to Grow 2.1% Yearly in Nominal Terms to 2023

CLEVELAND, Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- US demand for window coverings is forecast to grow 2.1% yearly through 2023, according to Window Coverings: United States, a report recently released by Freedonia Focus Reports. Suppliers will benefit from continued increases in building construction and improvement activity. Demand growth will also be supported by the vast stock of existing houses with coverings that require periodic replacement due to fashion or mechanical fatigue, as well as trends toward higher-end products such as those supporting smart home integration. Concerns about energy efficiency will continue to drive purchases of higher-cost window coverings that feature energy-saving insulative capacities.

Faster growth will be restrained by the fact that real (inflation-adjusted) spending in the commercial construction sector is not expected to reach the peaks of the 2007-2008 period by 2023. In addition, some commercial building tenants and residential unit dwellers choose not to cover some windows due to cost, pragmatic, or other (e.g., aesthetic) considerations.

These and other key insights are featured in Window Coverings: United States. This report forecasts to 2023 US window coverings demand and shipments in nominal US dollars at the manufacturer level. Total demand and shipments are segmented by product in terms of:

hard coverings (i.e., blinds and shades)

soft coverings (i.e., curtains and drapes)

soft covering hardware such as curtain and drapery fixtures, poles, and rods

In addition, hard covering shipments are further segmented by product as follows:

window shades

Venetian blinds

other hard coverings such as wooden slat porch shades and vertical blinds

To illustrate historical trends, total demand, total shipments, the various segments, and trade are provided in annual series from 2008 to 2018.

Window shutters, often regarded as hard coverings, are excluded from the scope of this report. Re-exports of window coverings are excluded from demand and trade figures.

