US winter wear market to grow by 2.55% Y-O-Y from 2022 to 2023: Rising Popularity of Digital Payment Systems will Drive Growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Winter wear market insights -

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled US Winter Wear Market 2023-2027

Vendors: 15+, Including Abercrombie & Fitch Co., Amazon.com Inc., American Eagle Outfitters Inc., Backcountry.com LLC, Best Buy Co. Inc., Boohoo Group Plc, CustomInk LLC, Dillards Inc., Gap Inc., Groupon Inc., H & M Hennes & Mauritz GBC AB, Industria de Diseno Textil SA, Kohls Corp., Macys Inc., Nordstrom Inc., among others

15+, Including Abercrombie & Fitch Co., Amazon.com Inc., American Eagle Outfitters Inc., Backcountry.com LLC, Best Buy Co. Inc., Boohoo Group Plc, CustomInk LLC, Dillards Inc., Gap Inc., Groupon Inc., H & M Hennes & Mauritz GBC AB, Industria de Diseno Textil SA, Kohls Corp., Macys Inc., Nordstrom Inc., among others Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors

Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors Segments: Product and Retail Channel

To understand more about the winter wear market, request a sample report

In 2017, the US winter wear market was valued at USD 94.82 billion. The US winter wear market size is estimated to grow by USD 14.31 billion from 2022 to 2027 at a CAGR of 2.85% according to Technavio.

US winter wear market - Customer Landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycle

Drivers of price sensitivity

For highlights on customer landscape analysis, download a report sample!

Winter wear Market - Vendor Insights

The winter wear market in the US is highly fragmented with the presence of both international and regional vendors and a growing number of private players. Different vendors are adopting different strategies to increase their market share. Key vendors are competing in terms of price, quality, brand, and variety. Leading competitors are focusing on maintaining their dominance in the market through partnerships and the acquisition of new brands. Competition in the market is likely to intensify during the forecast period, with several product launches lined up, leading to price wars. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including -

Backcountry.com LLC - The company offers winter wear such as Notchtop GORE TEX Active Jacket, Urban ALLIED Down Parka, and Hybrid Grid Fleece Pullover.

Best Buy Co. Inc. - The company offers winter wear such as Fnatic Black Line Outerwear Jacket.

CustomInk LLC - The company offers winter wear such as Port Authority V Neck Sweater, and Port Authority Women Premium Interlock Cardigan.

Winter wear market - Market Dynamics

Major Drivers:

Rising popularity of digital payment systems

Rising demand for premium-quality winter wear

Increase in online spending and sales

Key Challenges:

Threat from counterfeit products

High labor cost

Volatility in prices of raw materials

Drivers and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses. Find more insights in a sample report!

The winter wear market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

Why buy?

Add credibility to strategies

Analyze competitor's offerings

Get a holistic view of the market

Grow your profit margins with Technavio - Buy the Report

What are the key data covered in this winter wear market report in US?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the winter wear market in US between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the winter wear market size in US and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the market industry across US

Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of winter wear market vendors in US

Related Reports:

The winter sports apparel market size is expected to increase to USD 623.16 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.74%. The innovations in winter sports apparel designs and portfolio expansion is notably driving the winter sports apparel market growth, although factors such as high costs of winter sports infrastructure may impede the market growth.

size is expected to increase to from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.74%. The innovations in winter sports apparel designs and portfolio expansion is notably driving the winter sports apparel market growth, although factors such as high costs of winter sports infrastructure may impede the market growth. The compression wear and shapewear market is projected to grow by USD 697.13 million with a CAGR of 2.54% during the forecast period 2021 to 2026. The growing demand for plus-size clothing is notably driving the compression wear and shapewear market growth, although factors such as counterfeit apparel products may impede the market growth.

Winter Wear Market In US Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 129 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 2.85% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 14.31 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 2.55 Regional analysis US Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Abercrombie and Fitch Co., Amazon.com Inc., American Eagle Outfitters Inc., Backcountry.com LLC, Best Buy Co. Inc., Boohoo Group Plc, CustomInk LLC, Dillards Inc., Gap Inc., Groupon Inc., H and M Hennes and Mauritz GBC AB, Industria de Diseno Textil SA, Kohls Corp., Macys Inc., Nordstrom Inc., Penney OpCo LLC, The TJX Companies Inc., VF Corp., Walmart Inc., and LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Country Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Retail Channel



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 07: Parent market



Exhibit 08: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 09: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 10: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 11: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 12: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 13: Chart on US: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on US: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 15: Historic Market Size – Product Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.2 Retail Channel Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 16: Historic Market Size – Retail Channel Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.3 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 17: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 18: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 19: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 20: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 21: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 22: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 23: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 24: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Product

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 25: Chart on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 26: Data Table on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 27: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 28: Data Table on Comparison by Product

6.3 Apparel - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 29: Chart on Apparel - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 30: Data Table on Apparel - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 31: Chart on Apparel - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 32: Data Table on Apparel - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Footwear - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 33: Chart on Footwear - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 34: Data Table on Footwear - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 35: Chart on Footwear - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 36: Data Table on Footwear - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 37: Market opportunity by Product ($ billion)

7 Market Segmentation by Retail Channel

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 38: Chart on Retail Channel - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Retail Channel - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Retail Channel

Exhibit 40: Chart on Comparison by Retail Channel



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Comparison by Retail Channel

7.3 Specialty stores - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on Specialty stores - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Specialty stores - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Specialty stores - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Specialty stores - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Mass merchandisers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 46: Chart on Mass merchandisers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Mass merchandisers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 48: Chart on Mass merchandisers - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Mass merchandisers - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Online retailing - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 50: Chart on Online retailing - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Online retailing - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 52: Chart on Online retailing - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Online retailing - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Market opportunity by Retail Channel

Exhibit 54: Market opportunity by Retail Channel ($ billion)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 55: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 56: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 57: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

10.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 58: Overview on factors of disruption

10.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 59: Impact of key risks on business

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 60: Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 61: Matrix on vendor position and classification

11.3 Amazon.com Inc.

Exhibit 62: Amazon.com Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 63: Amazon.com Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 64: Amazon.com Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 65: Amazon.com Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 66: Amazon.com Inc. - Segment focus

11.4 American Eagle Outfitters Inc.

Exhibit 67: American Eagle Outfitters Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 68: American Eagle Outfitters Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 69: American Eagle Outfitters Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 70: American Eagle Outfitters Inc. - Segment focus

11.5 Backcountry.com LLC

Exhibit 71: Backcountry.com LLC - Overview



Exhibit 72: Backcountry.com LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 73: Backcountry.com LLC - Key offerings

11.6 Best Buy Co. Inc.

Exhibit 74: Best Buy Co. Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 75: Best Buy Co. Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 76: Best Buy Co. Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 77: Best Buy Co. Inc. - Segment focus

11.7 CustomInk LLC

Exhibit 78: CustomInk LLC - Overview



Exhibit 79: CustomInk LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 80: CustomInk LLC - Key offerings

11.8 Gap Inc.

Exhibit 81: Gap Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 82: Gap Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 83: Gap Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 84: Gap Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 85: Gap Inc. - Segment focus

11.9 Groupon Inc.

Exhibit 86: Groupon Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 87: Groupon Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 88: Groupon Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 89: Groupon Inc. - Segment focus

11.10 H and M Hennes and Mauritz GBC AB

Exhibit 90: H and M Hennes and Mauritz GBC AB - Overview



Exhibit 91: H and M Hennes and Mauritz GBC AB - Business segments



Exhibit 92: H and M Hennes and Mauritz GBC AB - Key news



Exhibit 93: H and M Hennes and Mauritz GBC AB - Key offerings



Exhibit 94: H and M Hennes and Mauritz GBC AB - Segment focus

11.11 Industria de Diseno Textil SA

Exhibit 95: Industria de Diseno Textil SA - Overview



Exhibit 96: Industria de Diseno Textil SA - Business segments



Exhibit 97: Industria de Diseno Textil SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 98: Industria de Diseno Textil SA - Segment focus

11.12 Kohls Corp.

Exhibit 99: Kohls Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 100: Kohls Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 101: Kohls Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 102: Kohls Corp. - Segment focus

11.13 Macys Inc.

Exhibit 103: Macys Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 104: Macys Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 105: Macys Inc. - Key offerings

11.14 Penney OpCo LLC

Exhibit 106: Penney OpCo LLC - Overview



Exhibit 107: Penney OpCo LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 108: Penney OpCo LLC - Key offerings

11.15 The TJX Companies Inc.

Exhibit 109: The TJX Companies Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 110: The TJX Companies Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 111: The TJX Companies Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 112: The TJX Companies Inc. - Segment focus

11.16 VF Corp.

Exhibit 113: VF Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 114: VF Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 115: VF Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 116: VF Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 117: VF Corp. - Segment focus

11.17 Walmart Inc.

Exhibit 118: Walmart Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 119: Walmart Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 120: Walmart Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 121: Walmart Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 122: Walmart Inc. - Segment focus

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 123: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 124: Exclusions checklist

12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 125: Currency conversion rates for US$

12.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 126: Research methodology



Exhibit 127: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 128: Information sources

12.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 129: List of abbreviations



About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio