US WOMEN'S NATIONAL TEAM CAPTAIN LINDSEY HORAN PARTNERS WITH CURREX INSOLES

WADSWORTH, Ohio, March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lindsey Horan, midfielder and captain of the US Women's National Soccer Team (USWNT), has signed an official partnership agreement with CURREX®, the leading sports insole brand and manufacturer of CURREX CLEATPRO insoles.

The CURREX team is thrilled to announce the official sponsorship of USWNT Captain Lindsey Horan. As a CURREX sponsored athlete, Horan will exhibit the use of the CURREX CLEATPRO insoles, dynamic insoles made for cleated footwear to enhance performance, improve fit, and help prevent injuries.

"The benefit of CURREX that helps me most is the grip and having an insole specific to me and the way my foot fills in a shoe," Horan said. "Anything that can assist with improving my game and help with comfort on the field and recovery afterwards is exactly what I want, and CLEATPRO does exactly that for me."

Horan's superior dedication to the sport and phenomenal record of achievements echoes the passion CURREX has for high performance sports and the athletes who play them.

"We're excited to welcome Lindsey Horan to the CURREX team," the CURREX Director of Marketing Stephen Pifer stated. "Her dynamic style of play perfectly aligns with the spirit of CURREX and its CLEATPRO insoles. We can't wait to see what we accomplish on the pitch together."

The CURREX team expects the CLEATPRO insoles to help Horan with more successes in her career, providing unparalleled comfort and support.

ABOUT LINDSEY HORAN

Lindsey Horan joined the USWNT in 2013 and has had at least one goal every year since 2015, giving her the longest goal streak of any player currently on the team. She received several honors from her time with the Portland Thorns FC. The 2019 Women's World Cup champion was named U.S. Soccer Female Player of the Year 2021. A two-time Olympian, Horan helped the US qualify for the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup and the upcoming 2024 Summer Olympics. A member of the French club Lyon in Division 1 Féminine, she was recently named captain of the USWNT prior to her partnership with CURREX.

ABOUT CURREX

CURREX dynamic shoe insoles are high-performance insoles for athletes and active individuals. Part of the Foundation Wellness family of brands, CURREX uses innovative technology to tailor insoles to the user's specific needs. The best aftermarket insole in Europe, they are the producer of CURREX CLEATPRO insoles, the official insole of the United Soccer League since 2022. Founded in Hamburg, Germany in 2000, CURREX insoles are trusted by professional athletes and coaches worldwide to improve performance, reduce injury risk, and enhance foot comfort.

