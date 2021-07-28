EMERYVILLE, Calif., July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Title Nine , the women's adventure and outdoor apparel retailer, today announced it is contributing $1 million to the U.S. Women's National Soccer Team Players Association (USWNTPA), the largest contribution the players association has ever received to support the players' fight for equal pay.

U.S. Women’s National Team Players Association Receives Record $1 Million Contribution in Fight for Equal Pay From Women’s Apparel Brand Title Nine

Additionally, Title Nine has unveiled the "Kick In For Equal Pay" initiative that will be spearheaded by a new site www.KickInForEqualPay.com , that will serve as a resource to further educate on the team's ongoing fight for equal pay, and provide an opportunity for other companies and individuals to contribute. Along with their $1 million commitment to the team, Title Nine will match all contributions up to $250,000.

The total amount of $1 million dollars represents the maximum pay gap between what the women's team was paid and the men's team would have been paid for winning the six matches the women's team played this year before leaving to represent the U.S. on the global stage.

"Equality is a team sport," said Title Nine CEO and founder Missy Park. "It is the responsibility of each of us - individuals, communities, companies - to challenge and address inequalities at every scale. The USWNT Players' pursuit to create pay equality deserves a groundswell of hope, but more importantly, of action, which we are more than ready to encourage as an accomplice in their fight. Particularly for our Title Nine team, we know a win for the USWNT Players is a win for all women."

"Our members know that their fight for equality is one that millions of women around the world relate to everyday, but we also know if we stick together as a team, we will achieve that goal," said Becca Roux, Executive Director of the USWNT Players Association. "We are humbled by Title Nine and the millions of fans around the world who support us in our fight to achieve equal pay and who believe that women deserve equality across the board. Brands have significant power to impact the public dialogue on this important issue and we applaud Title Nine for stepping up and leading the effort to support the players and women in every industry."

The USWNTPA and its Players have been leaders in the fight for equal pay since the team's inception. Today, despite generating more revenue, earning higher viewership, playing more games and winning more often, the women's Players continue to be paid less than their male peers. Over a five-year period since 2016, the women players have been paid $64 million less than they would have been paid under the men's compensation structure.

"It's incredible to have our fight for equal pay recognized and championed by Title Nine. A lot of women don't have the privilege of platform or advocates when they face discrimination of any sort from their employer," said Jessica McDonald, USWNT Player Ambassador for the "Kick In For Equal Pay" Initiative. "We are taking on this fight for women everywhere and as a mother, I'm highly motivated by how we can create positive change for future generations."

Title Nine, a small, independently-owned company, composed of 92% women, has never made a contribution of this size in its 30-years of supporting women to lead, risk, and own in sport, adventure, and business.

Please visit the www.KickInForEqualPay.com to learn more about the USWNT Player's fight for pay equality and gender discrimination.

About Title Nine: Title Nine was founded in 1989 as a women's outdoor performance wear company whose goal is to outfit and inspire women to take risks, lead in their communities, and seek their own adventures. Today, the woman-owned company employs over 300 people and has 19 stores in 10 states, and online at titlenine.com. Selling a range of top brands curated for active women who are on-the-go, the brand has increasingly devoted much of its collections to its own brand creations ranging from swimwear to performance dresses. The company advocates forcefully for women's issues, including creating a Pitchfest series , including two yearly events that partner with women-owned brands and nonprofit organizations to find a voice, a sales platform and/or funding.

About the USWNT Players Association: The U.S. Women's National Team Players Association serves as a leading advocate for women's soccer players, pioneering a new era of women's soccer as a preeminent sport. Our primary mission is to protect the rights of USWNT Players and to advance and safeguard the economic and social welfare of all USWNT players, both on and off the field. We are committed to raising the level of women's soccer domestically and continuing to grow the game worldwide.

SOURCE Title Nine

