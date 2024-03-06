U.S. Women's National Team set for friendly against Korea Republic at DICK'S Sporting Goods Park on June 1

COMMERCE CITY, Colo., March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Women's National Team will play Korea Republic at DICK's Sporting Goods Park on June 1 (3 p.m. MT; TNT, Universo, Max and Peacock) in what will be the first match on the bench for new USWNT boss Emma Hayes.

In the coming weeks, U.S. Soccer will announce the final two matches for the USWNT which will take place in July before it leaves for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

"We're elated to host the return of the U.S. Women's National Team at DICK'S Sporting Goods Park, offering our fans the chance to see the National Team ahead of the Olympics," said Wayne Brant, Colorado Rapids Chief Business Officer. "With a wealth of Coloradans gracing the team, hosting the U.S. Women's National Team holds profound significance for our state and something we're eager to explore every year."

Since their first match in 2008, the USWNT has gone unbeaten across eight matches at DICK's Sporting Goods Park (7-0-1), including most recently a 3-0 win over Colombia in June of 2022 as home-state hero Sophia Smith scored twice. The U.S. has never suffered defeat at DSGP, with the only blemish being a 3-3 tie against Japan in June of 2016. Notably, the team features a contingent of Coloradans in their player pool, including captain Lindsey Horan (Golden), Mallory Swanson (Highlands Ranch), and Smith (Windsor), who are regular call-ups.

South Korea has qualified out of Asia for the past three Women's World Cups. The most recent matches between the USA and the Taegeuk Ladies were a pair of friendlies in October of 2021, which resulted in a 0-0 tie in Kansas City, Kansas, and a 6-0 win in St. Paul, Minnesota.

DICK'S Sporting Goods Park is home to Major League Soccer's Colorado Rapids. Founded in 1996 as one of MLS' charter clubs, the Rapids are the 2010 MLS Cup champions and 2021 Western Conference regular-season winners.

