U.S. World War One Centennial Commission Supports Armistice 100th Anniversary With "YourACE" Program

WASHINGTON, Aug. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. World War One Centennial Commission, with support from The Pritzker Military Museum and Library, and the Starr Foundation announced a comprehensive program for Armistice Day local commemorative events called "YourACE" which includes a smart phone APP, a WWI Armistice Film Festival package and resource toolkits.

"YourACE" is aimed at supporting local communities nationwide with the resources needed to properly commemorate the 100th Anniversary of the World War 1 Armistice. This includes supporting World War One Centennial Commission's "Bells of Peace: A World War I Remembrance" national event, where citizens and organizations across the nation are invited to toll bells in their communities 21 times at 11:00 a.m. (EST) local time on Nov. 11, 2018.

Bell tollers throughout the country are encouraged to download the free Apple or Android "Bells of Peace Participation App", which has a built-in countdown timer, bell sounds and provides Veterans Day gatherings the opportunity of joining the nationwide remembrance. If someone is in a place where there are no bells, they have the ability to join in a simultaneous toll from all the phones running the app. These 21st century Bells of Peace will toll from every device, 21 times, in a remembrance of when the fighting ceased.

The "YourACE" program also includes a WWI Armistice Film Festival package. Designed to enhance this important time of reflection, these select films offer learning and sharing opportunities about World War I, and the significance of the War that Changed the World. This exclusive Film Festival package is available to any organization or community venue for a donation of $500 or more to the National World War I Memorial in Washington, DC. The films include:

"Pershing's Path to Glory" , a new documentary film that traces the story of Blackjack Pershing, the General who led American forces in World War I.

, a new documentary film that traces the story of Blackjack Pershing, the General who led American forces in World War I. "The Hello Girls" , a new documentary playing to standing room only audiences around the country. It's the inspiring story about the first women to serve in the US Army and their 60-year struggle to get their veteran's benefits and their 100-year struggle for deserved recognition.

, a new documentary playing to standing room only audiences around the country. It's the inspiring story about the first women to serve in the US Army and their 60-year struggle to get their veteran's benefits and their 100-year struggle for deserved recognition. "Sgt. Stubby: An American Hero" , the fully animated feature film that tells the true story about a dog and his Doughboy in World War I. This wonderfully made movie is an ideal draw to bring entire families and their kids into the commemoration of the Armistice.

, the fully animated feature film that tells the true story about a dog and his Doughboy in World War I. This wonderfully made movie is an ideal draw to bring entire families and their kids into the commemoration of the Armistice. "The Millionaires' Unit" , the award-winning documentary about a privileged group of college students from Yale who formed a private air militia in preparation for America's entry into World War I. They became the founding squadron of the U.S. Naval Air Reserve and were the first to fly for the United States in WWI.

, the award-winning documentary about a privileged group of college students from who formed a private air militia in preparation for America's entry into World War I. They became the founding squadron of the U.S. Naval Air Reserve and were the first to fly for in WWI. Lafayette Escadrille Preview, from the producers of The Millionaires' Unit we will be offering a preview of the first comprehensive documentary about the Lafayette Escadrille , the all-true story of the American pilots who volunteered to fly for France in World War I.

from the producers of we will be offering a preview of the first comprehensive documentary about the , the all-true story of the American pilots who volunteered to fly for in World War I. "A Soldier's Journey" Premiere, the premiere showings of the new U.S. World War I Commission sponsored short film, which tells the story of World War I through the elements of the sculpture being created by sculptor Sabin Howard for the National World War I Memorial.

The World War One Centennial Commission will also provide a "Your Armistice Event Resource Tool Kit" with items to enhance events such as: "Getting the Word Out" tools with sample proclamation, press releases, and social media posts as well as "Creating the Day Ideas" tools including recommendations for music, taps, pipers and liturgies.

World War One Armistice Centennial Background



Commemoration events are designed to honor the more than four million who served and those who gave the ultimate sacrifice. Women joined the ranks of the U.S. armed forces for the first time, gaining the right to vote two years later. More than 350,000 African Americans served with distinction, as did Native Americans and immigrants. The U.S. experienced a casualty rate of 375,000–far greater than in World War II–and 116,516 fatalities more than during the Korean and Vietnam Wars combined.

About the U.S. World War One Centennial Commission



The U.S. World War One Centennial Commission was created by Congress in 2013 to provide education programs, public outreach, and guidance for commemorative events regarding America's involvement in WWI, which many see as The War That Changed the World. Honorary Chairs include all five living former U.S. Presidents; the Honorable Madeleine Albright; and the Honorable Colin L. Powell, among others. The World War One Centennial Commission is creating the National WWI Memorial in Washington, DC through private donation. No public funds may be used. Visit ww1cc.org to learn more about the World War One Centennial Commission and its work; ww1cc.org/memorial for America's WWI Memorial in Washington DC; ww1cc.org/veteran for veteran resources; connect with WWICC on Facebook.com/ww1centennial/; instagram.com/ww1cc/; and twitter.com/WW1CC (@WW1CC).

Learn more about "YourACE": ww1cc.org/YourACE

SOURCE U.S. World War One Centennial Commission

Related Links

http://ww1cc.org

