U.S. Xpress Advances Fleet Innovation with Platform Science

"As a leader in developing their own solutions, U.S. Xpress is accelerating fleet innovation at an extraordinary rate," said Jake Fields, co-founder and CTO of Platform Science. "By leveraging Platform Science, they are able to deliver new solutions to their drivers faster and expand their capability based on our broad set of connected vehicle platform tools. We are honored to partner with them on solutions that transform the transportation industry and change the standards of trucking."

U.S. Xpress will outfit its trucks with Platform Science's full suite of products including ELD, Messaging, and Workflow, in addition to a range of integrated solutions from third-party app providers. The company will also deploy its own proprietary technologies, allowing drivers a single pane of glass view, single sign-on, and integrated experience from top providers across the industry. U.S. Xpress will manage its apps and devices with Platform Science Remote Platform Management (RPM), the only fleet mobile device manager (MDM) developed for the transportation industry. This eliminates the extra cost and administration of a third-party MDM solution, while increasing driver efficiency.

"As we transform towards a true digital transportation solutions provider, we're embracing technology and innovation to drive growth," said Bob Pischke, Chief Information Officer at U.S. Xpress. "Platform Science provides a modern, streamlined solution to help improve communication with our most important asset - our drivers."

U.S. Xpress will roll out the Platform Science solution to its entire fleet throughout 2021, starting with Variant , its digitally recruited, dispatched and managed asset-based fleet.

ABOUT PLATFORM SCIENCE

Platform Science is an IoT technology company that empowers enterprise fleets to take control of their technology on one user-friendly platform. Founded in 2015, Platform Science makes it easy to develop, deploy and manage mobile devices and applications on commercial vehicles, a process previously defined by fragmented architectures and proprietary protocols. The platform offers flexibility and delivers an unlimited canvas to fleets and developers seeking to innovate and create new solutions as customers' needs, businesses and industries evolve.

For more information, visit www.platformscience.com .

ABOUT US XPRESS ENTERPRISES, INC.

Through its subsidiaries, U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc., offers customers over-the-road, dedicated, and brokerage services. Founded in 1985, the Company utilizes a combination of smart technology, a modern fleet of tractors and a network of highly trained, professional drivers to efficiently move freight for a wide variety of customers. U.S. Xpress implements a range of digital initiatives and technology to drive innovation in the industry, streamline the value chain for customers and improve the overall driver experience. For more, visit usxpress.com .

