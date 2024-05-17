US Yogurt Market size is set to grow by USD 6.60 bn from 2024-2028, health benefits of yogurt to boost the market growth, Technavio

NEW YORK, May 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global yogurt market in us size is estimated to grow by USD 6.60 bn from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.55% during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Yogurt Market in US 2024-2028

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered Flavor (Plain and Flavored), Product (Spoonable yogurt and Drinkable yogurt), Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), and Geography (North America) Region Covered US

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

The yogurt market in the US is experiencing robust growth due to increasing health consciousness among consumers. With rising health issues like diabetes, obesity, and allergies, there is a strong focus on nutrient-dense, healthy diets. Consumers are shifting towards more natural products and seeking added value. Superfruits, such as acai, goji berry, noni, pomegranate, and grapes, are incorporated into Greek yogurt for their antioxidant, vitamin, and mineral properties. Diet quality, healthy behavior, and self-serve models are popular trends. Flavors, toppings, and quantities vary, with frozen yogurts, dietary requirements, and ice cream also in demand. Non-dairy yogurt, including plant-based options like almond milk, coconut milk, soy milk, and cashew milk, cater to lactose intolerance, milk allergies, and veganism. Flexitarians and those following a plant-based diet also contribute to the market's growth.

Market Challenges

The US yogurt market is subject to rigorous regulations, including permit and import-export rules, product labeling, and new product launches, enforced by authorities such as the US FDA. In June 2021 , the FDA amended the standard of identity for yogurt, affecting low-fat and non-fat yogurt. Dairy and non-dairy yogurt production and sales require extensive documentation and registration. Consumers increasingly prefer plant-based options like almond milk, coconut milk, soy milk, and cashew milk yogurts, driven by trends toward veganism, flexitarianism, and healthier diets. These plant-based yogurts offer benefits such as improved digestive health, lower calorie intake, and bone-building calcium from sources like almonds, soy, coconuts, peas, and cashews.

Segment Overview

This yogurt market in US report extensively covers market segmentation by

Flavor 1.1 Plain

1.2 Flavored Product 2.1 Spoonable yogurt

2.2 Drinkable yogurt Distribution Channel 3.1 Offline

3.2 Online Geography 4.1 North America

1.1 Plain- In the US yogurt market, the segmentation by flavor caters to various consumer preferences, including those seeking sweetened options with cane sugar and fruit, as well as those prioritizing fiber, protein, and digestive health through low calorie diets. The capacity and network layouts of yogurt production facilities enable the production of a range of yogurt types, from milk-based varieties to those fortified with probiotics, which support immune systems and aid in digestion. Changing lifestyles, obesity, and diabetes have led to an increased demand for nutrient-dense, high diet quality, and healthy behavior-aligned food options. Plain yogurt, with its neutral flavor profile and creamy texture, serves as a versatile base for self-serve models, allowing consumers to customize their snacks and meals with toppings like nuts, granola, or honey. Additionally, frozen yogurts and ice cream alternatives cater to those with dietary requirements, such as lactose intolerance or milk allergies, offering casein and whey-based options. Promotional activities and online platforms, including rewards programs like Yogurt Land's Real Rewards, further enhance consumer engagement and loyalty.

Market Research Overview

The Yogurt market in the US is a significant sector within the dairy industry, with consumers showing a strong preference for this nutritious and versatile food product. The market caters to various consumer segments, including children, adults, and the elderly. Yogurt is consumed for its probiotic properties, which support a healthy gut and boost the immune system. The market offers a wide range of flavors, from traditional to exotic, and various types, such as Greek, Icelandic, and skim milk. Consumers can choose between conventional, organic, and lactose-free options. Yogurt is used in various applications, including as a standalone snack, in smoothies, and as an ingredient in baking and cooking. The market is driven by factors such as increasing health consciousness, changing consumer preferences, and innovative product offerings.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Flavor

Plain



Flavored

Product

Spoonable Yogurt



Drinkable Yogurt

Distribution Channel

Offline



Online

Geography

North America

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

