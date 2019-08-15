US Youth Soccer and TiPEVO Join Forces to Reimagine Youth Soccer

"With TiPEVO's help, our goal is for youth soccer to harness the power of technology as US Youth Soccer continues to lead by example, raising the bar for other sports to follow," said Chris Moore, CEO of US Youth Soccer. "Improved access, understanding, and clarity align perfectly with our mission of making soccer the preeminent youth sport in the United States and our vision of providing the path for every player."

"The combination of rich data complemented by shared consumer experiences has revolutionized many industries – now it's the time for youth sports to take advantage," said Dan Conte, Founder & CEO of TiPEVO. "Soccer is one of the most robust youth sports landscapes – partnering with US Youth Soccer is a magnificent opportunity to showcase the power of TiPEVO and its value in providing players and parents a voice and outlet through which they can make informed decisions about their sports experience. Why should it be easier to research a hotel or a restaurant than your kid's youth soccer program?"

TiPEVO's advanced data technology will provide US Youth Soccer the opportunity to redefine the way information is discovered and communications occur throughout youth soccer. At the heart of the platform is a totally re-engineered US Youth Soccer Club Directory that will serve as a centralized platform to discover accurate and comprehensive information about every club and program in the country whose teams and players participate in US Youth Soccer programs, events, and competitions. Elements of the platform include transparent consumer reviews and a safe communication tool to be used between parents and clubs.

The unique ability of TiPEVO to integrate verified, independent, crowd-sourced reviews of clubs and programs brings a whole new dimension to the youth soccer landscape. The existence of enhanced transparency will help stimulate well-informed decision-making by players and parents, facilitate connections directly with club administrators, and ultimately help promote increased program quality.

For more information about this partnership visit US Youth Soccer and Tipeveo.com.

ABOUT US Youth Soccer

US Youth Soccer, the largest youth sport organization in the country, is on a mission to make soccer the preeminent youth sport in the country. US Youth Soccer registers 3 million players annually, ages 5 to 19. Through its programming, resources and leadership, US Youth Soccer is advancing the game for its 55 Member State Associations, 10,000 clubs and leagues and nearly 1 million administrators, coaches and volunteers. US Youth Soccer connects families and communities to the power of sports and its shared love of soccer. US Youth Soccer provides a path for every player, offering programs that provide a fun, safe and healthy environment for players at every level of the game.

For more information on US Youth Soccer and its programs, visit www.USYouthSoccer.org.

Connect with US Youth Soccer on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

ABOUT TiPEVO

TiPEVO is a Connecticut-based data-solutions company committed to empowering a reimagined youth sports industry where knowledge and transparency drives informed decisions about all aspects of the youth sports experience. TiPEVO uses advanced technology to discover, standardize, and list youth sports organizations, and then integrate independent and crowdsourced consumer reviews of club offerings. Since its founding in 2017, TiPEVO has added over 50,000 programs across 26 sports complemented by consumer reviews.

For more information TiPEVO, visit https://www.tipevo.com and info@Tipevo.com.

Connect with TiPEVO on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

SOURCE US Youth Soccer; TiPEVO

Related Links

http://www.USYouthSoccer.org

