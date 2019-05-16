US$51+ million of equipment sold in Ritchie Bros.' latest Fort Worth, TX auction

Two-day auction attracts 5,900+ bidders from 56 countries; approx. 64% of equipment sold online

FORT WORTH, TX, May 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - More than 3,900 equipment items and trucks were sold for US$51+ million in Ritchie Bros.' latest Fort Worth, TX auction, held this week.

More than 5,900 people from 56 countries registered to bid in the May 14 – 15, 2019 auction. Approximately 89 percent of the items in the auction were purchased by U.S. buyers, including 43 percent purchased by buyers from Texas. International buyers from such countries as Fiji, Japan, and the Ukraine purchased 11 percent of the equipment. Online buyers purchased 64 percent of the assets.

"We continue to see strong attendance for our live auctions in Texas, with 23 percent more bidders this week compared to the same auction last May," said Neal Black, Regional Sales Manager, Ritchie Bros. "We sold a real diverse lineup of equipment this week for more than 630 owners, including a great crane package from Sullivan's Crane & Rigging that sold particularly well."

Mr. Black continued, "For anyone unable to get the equipment they need in our Fort Worth event this week, we have an online IronPlanet auction today (Thursday), featuring 100 items located in Texas, as well as multiple upcoming live events: in Houston on June 18 & 19; Fort Worth on July 16 & 17, and a two-day joint auction with Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and Kruse Energy in Midland, TX on July 23 & 24. Check out our websites rbauction.com and IronPlanet.com for up-to-date information."

Equipment highlights in the Fort Worth auction included 375+ truck tractors, 160+ aerial work platforms, 85+ excavators, 65 loader backhoes, 60+ skid steers, 60+ flatbed trucks, 50 wheel loaders, 40+ dump trucks, 25+ dozers, and more. All items were sold without minimum bids or reserve prices.

Specific sales highlights:

A 2014 Link-Belt ATC3210 210-ton 10x6x10 all-terrain crane sold for US$870,000

A 2011 Terex Demag AC250-1 300-ton 12x8x10 all-terrain crane sold for US$740,000

A 2007 Caterpillar 623G elevating motor scraper sold for US$335,000

A 2014 Caterpillar D8T dozer sold for US$210,000

A 2012 Caterpillar 966K wheel loader sold for US$205,000

wheel loader sold for A 2013 Peterbilt 367 T/A w/ Manitex 35124S 35-ton boom truck sold for US$177,500

A 2012 Caterpillar 349E hydraulic excavator sold for US$165,000

