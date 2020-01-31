US$65 Billion Opportunity in the Global Peptide Therapeutics Market: Clinical & Patent Insight on 197 Marketed Peptides

DUBLIN, Jan. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Peptide Therapeutics Market & Clinical Pipeline Insight 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Peptide Drug Market Is Projected To Surpass US$ 60 Billion By 2026 Driven By Strong Clinical Pipeline & Favorable Commercialization Parameters.

The peptide drug market is flourishing and several peptide-based therapeutics have been commercialized. With enhanced technologies, the prospects of the peptide drugs are getting influential day by day and new peptides are being discovered to be developed as peptide drug. Peptide therapeutics is completely different from the traditional way and may open a new window for finding completely new peptide drugs. Also, bioinformatics and systematic biological approaches help in searching for potential peptide drug candidates based on the knowledge and data.



The future potential of expanding peptide therapeutics market is contributed towards the characteristics like safety, targeted drug delivery and high specificity. Especially for illnesses requiring prolonged therapy, peptides have a competitive advantage over conventional small molecule drugs. Due to their extremely high specificity for their intended target, in combination with the fact that they are extra cellularly active, much lower amounts can be formulated.



The Global Peptide Therapeutics Market & Clinical Pipeline Insight 2026 report gives comprehensive insight on clinical and non-clinical parameters involved in the development of the global peptide drug market. As per report findings, peptides have emerged as one of the important classes of therapeutic molecules which have been developed by varied pharmaceutical and biotech companies in order to attain a targeted drug discovery for several ailments. Currently, there are more than 800 peptide drugs in clinical pipeline and 197 peptide-based drugs commercially available in the market.

The Global Peptide Therapeutics Market & Clinical Pipeline Insight 2026 report highlights:

Companies Mentioned

Global Peptide Therapeutics Market Opportunity: US$ 65 Billion

Cancer Peptide Therapeutics Market Opportunity: US$ 22 Billion

Insight Peptide Drugs in Clinical Trials: 807 Peptides Drugs

Clinical & Patent Insight on 197 Marketed Peptides

Peptide Clinical Pipeline Is Dominated by Cyclic Peptides: 46 Peptides

Peptides Clinical Trials Insight by Phase, Indication & Company

Future Peptide Therapeutics Market Outlook

Amgen

Amylin Pharmaceuticals

Apitope Technology

BioPartners

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd

Boehringer Ingelheim

Circassia

Corden Pharma (Peptisyntha)

Eli Lily

Galena Biopharmaceuticals

GlaxoSmithKline

Hyperion Therapeutics

ImmunoCellular Therapeutics

Ipsen

Lonza

Merck

NovoNordisk

Par Pharmaceuticals

PeptiDream

Roche

Sanofi

Tarix Pharmaceuticals

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xdbii1

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

