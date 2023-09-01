USA-Based Reggae Artist Alfred Lloyd has Announced a New Release: Entitled "WAR"

A heartfelt song in memory of the 9/11 attacks.

FUQUAY VARINA, N.C., Sept. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Alfred Lloyd is an artist who is focused on carrying the flame of Reggae/Roots music. His sound channels his passion for redefining the very essence of this genre while staying true to its core values and sound. Whatever the subject he is singing about, he always has a story to tell. This is also true in "WAR".

With a soul-stirring commitment to challenge the norm and spread love through music, Alfred is all about the warmth, rhythm, and soulfulness that makes Reggae such a special style of music.

His upcoming single, "WAR," released on ALEXSIS RECORDS LLC, is a perfect example of his vision. This song is a poignant memorial to the tragic events of September 11, 2001.

"WAR" stands as a profound testament to human resilience and solidarity, as Alfred invites listeners to reflect on the legacy of that fateful day. It is an opportunity to remember the victims and a strong statement against the pitfalls of war and terrorism. Alfred reminds us that we can't forget the horror of these realities and prompts us to consider the futility of battles and conflicts. Love is the only way, and his lyrics serve as a plea for unity and for us all to recognize our humanity.

The upcoming release date of "WAR" is set for September 11, 2023, marking 22 years since the tragic attacks on the World Trade Center in New York City. Look for it on all the major streaming platforms as well as on youtube.com.

Alfred's timing is not just a mere coincidence; it's a deliberate choice designed to align the unveiling of his creation with a moment of collective global reflection on an event that should never be forgotten.

As we reflect on the events that unfolded on September 11th, 22 years ago, and on the war that followed in its wake, and as we reflect on the current conflict in the Ukraine, we cannot help but wonder if there will ever be an end to armed conflict on Earth… The answer is yes, there will be peace earth-wide! And it will be a reality soon! In fact, the war in Ukraine is the last major armed conflict that the world will see before they (those warring nations) are forced to beat their "swords into plowshares and spears into pruning hooks…" as prophesied in the bible at Isaiah chapter 2, verses 1-4. That's good news for those of us individuals who are longing to live in peace and security.

Musically, the song is just as powerful as its theme. The visuals on youtube.com will be a stark reminder for the majority and will serve as a history lesson for a whole generation, who came into existence after that fateful day. The song has a lush, atmospheric twist, and its rhythm is a perfect accompaniment to Alfred's unique vocals.

Find out more and discover Alfred Lloyd's music, which is highly recommended to fans of artists like Bob Marley, Lucky Dube, Gregory Isaacs, Dennis Brown, and Tarrus Riley, among many others.

https://www.facebook.com/alfredlloyd2

https://www.instagram.com/alfredlloyd2

https://twitter.com/acndown

https://www.youtube.com/@alfredlloyd.

https://alexsis-records.com.

