USA Basketball Women's National Team Announces Glossier as First-Ever Official Beauty Partner

Glossier is first partner since 1995-96 that solely supports the USA Basketball Women's National Team

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., July 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- USA Basketball announced today a partnership with Glossier to become an Official Beauty Partner of USA Basketball, marking the first USA Basketball partnership exclusive to the USA Women's National Team program since 1996.

"It's an important time for women's basketball in our country. The USA Basketball-Glossier partnership is further proof of the growth of our sport and interest in our team," said Women's National Team director Briana Weiss.

"We're excited to build on our long-running partnership with the WNBA, and bring it to new heights with USA Basketball," said Kyle Leahy, CEO of Glossier. "There's been a long-standing notion that beauty and sports don't mix, and this partnership underscores the fact that that's simply not true. The USA Women's National Team is full of inspiring athletes with stories to tell both on and off the court, we are thrilled to shine a light on them."

As part of the partnership, Glossier will gift the 2024 USA Basketball Women's National Team packages of skincare, makeup and beauty products in connection with their travel in Europe this summer and will have a presence at the USA Basketball exhibition game in London on July 23rd. The partnership will also entail social media content, out of home advertising, and community engagement moments to go live this summer. In addition to the first women's specific partnership in nearly two decades, the partnership marks the first ever official beauty partner in USA Basketball history.

The USA Women's National Team has medaled every Olympics in which it has participated, dating back to a silver medal in 1976. In total, the USA own nine gold medals, one silver and one bronze. The U.S has won seven consecutive gold medals, the first of which came at the 1996 Atlanta Games. The 2024 Olympics will be held in Paris where the team will compete for its tenth gold medal.

ABOUT GLOSSIER

Glossier Inc. makes products inspired by the people who use them – skincare, makeup, bodycare, and fragrance, optimized for real life. We believe in efficacious formulas that help you look and feel good, thoughtful design, and enabling conversation (which is where it all starts).

About USA Basketball

USA Basketball, celebrating its 50th anniversary in 2024, is the National Governing Body for the sport of basketball in the United States. As the recognized governing body for basketball in the U.S. by the International Basketball Federation (FIBA) and the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC), USA Basketball is responsible for the selection and training of USA teams that compete in FIBA-sponsored basketball competitions and select national events, and for the development of youth basketball initiatives addressing player development, coach education and safety. To learn more, click here.

