USA Business Insurance Releases New Analysis on Workplace Injuries by Industry

New review of 2024 federal data compares injury volume, severity and fatal-loss exposure across major business sectors

BURBANK, Calif., April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- USA Business Insurance Services, Inc. today released a new analysis of the most common workplace injuries across retail, construction, manufacturing, transportation, health care and service businesses, using the latest U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics data to help small business owners compare where injuries happen most often, which losses disrupt operations the longest and where fatal risk remains elevated.

The analysis found that private industry employers reported 2.5 million nonfatal workplace injuries and illnesses in 2024, with a total recordable case rate of 2.3 per 100 full-time workers. Sprains, strains and tears remained the leading days-away-from-work injury at 568,150 cases, while falls, slips and trips accounted for 479,480 such cases nationwide.

By sector, health care and social assistance recorded 553,800 nonfatal cases in 2024, followed by retail trade at 339,800 and manufacturing at 332,600. Transportation and warehousing posted one of the highest major-sector nonfatal injury rates at 4.4 cases per 100 full-time workers. Construction reported 167,100 nonfatal cases, but remained one of the most severe sectors on the fatal side, with 1,034 fatal work injuries in 2024.

"Small business owners often think in broad labels like high-risk or low-risk," said Sam Meenasian, Operations Director of USA Business Insurance Services, Inc. and a licensed insurance professional. "The more useful question is which injuries happen often, which ones keep people off the job the longest and which ones turn serious quickly. Retailers, contractors, manufacturers and service businesses all have different injury patterns, and those differences matter when you are planning staffing, contracts, vehicle use and workers' compensation strategy."

The report compares retail, hospitality, construction, manufacturing, transportation and field-service trades, and explains why overexertion, same-level falls, contact injuries and vehicle-related incidents continue to drive many of the most disruptive losses. It also outlines how injuries that appear minor at first can lead to restricted duty, overtime pressure, scheduling delays and broader operational costs.

The full analysis is available on the USA Business Insurance blog at https://www.businessinsuranceusa.com/blog/insurance/most-common-workplace-injuries-by-industry/.

Editor's Note: The analysis referenced in this release draws on 2024 data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, including the Survey of Occupational Injuries and Illnesses and the Census of Fatal Occupational Injuries.

About USA Business Insurance Services, Inc.

Founded in 2007, USA Business Insurance Services, Inc. is an independent insurance agency focused on helping small businesses compare commercial insurance options with practical guidance and responsive support. The company works with contractors, retailers, manufacturers and service businesses nationwide and publishes educational resources for business owners at https://www.businessinsuranceusa.com/blog/.

SOURCE USA Business Insurance Services, Inc.