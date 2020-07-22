USA Businesses Can Partner With TopLab® for COVID-19 Virus and Antibody Testing

MILLBURN, N.J., July 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As New Jersey slowly reopens its offices, medical practices, government agencies, and retail and hospitality sites in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, organizational leaders are increasingly opting to provide or facilitate testing for their employees to ensure a secure and productive environment where employees feel safe to return. As a trusted, experienced, and full-service clinical reference laboratory, Millburn-based TopLab can support these goals by providing accurate and reliable test results that allow employers and employees to make more informed decisions.

With the government beginning to remove federally funded test sites in former hard-hit COVID-19 epicenters like New Jersey, "the federal government has encouraged small, independent testing labs like ours to help cover our residents' testing needs as the state reopens," said Dr. Mark Gladstein, TopLab founder and medical adviser. "Sites like ours can run these tests as long as they meet company, state and/or insurance guidelines and we're dedicated to serving our community to help ensure their safe return to life and work."

Among the tests that TopLab can administer, "COVID testing is the most important and is available in two forms — either as a test to determine if an employee currently has active virus or as an antibody test to determine if an employee had the virus," Dr. Gladstein said. "At the same time, with data confirming that the stress, anxiety and social isolation driven by the pandemic's shutdowns and stay-at-home mandates has triggered a rise in substance use disorder, toxicology testing is also important as a way to determine if an employee is using illicit drugs."

Concierge Service

"If an employer partners with us to provide COVID testing for their employees, we'll send a collector who's certified by the state to do nasal and oral swabs to the employer's worksite to swab every patient and can schedule multiple days with an employer to get all employees tested," Dr. Gladstein said. "The test involves a short, few-minutes procedure per person, but we take our time to make an uncomfortable situation more tolerable for each employee and to answer any questions they may have." As an additional part of TopLab's concierge, one-stop-shop service, "our collector will take care of bringing all of the samples to our office so that we can perform the testing," said Dr. Gladstein, who noted that TopLab's reliable COVID test results will be delivered within 24 to 48 hours.

Should an employee test positive for COVID-19, Dr. Gladstein advises them to consult their primary physician for a professional medical interpretation of the results and a final determination of their ability to return to work; results of TopLab's antibody test shouldn't be used as the sole basis to diagnose or exclude COVID-19 infection or to inform infection status.

In the case of toxicology testing, screening can be done on-site using a point-of-care cup (which can be purchased through TopLab's website) to instantaneously detect the presence of five to 10 different drugs in the urine; employers who want more in-depth results can forward those specimens to TopLab for further testing to determine the precise amount of each drug in the urine, etc., and will receive those results within 48 hours.

