USA by the Bay with Dr. Michael Capella

MOBILE, Ala., Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Please join the University of South Alabama for its next USA by the Bay Eastern Shore Speaker Series event to be held Thursday, Jan. 16 at 5:30 p.m. The talk will feature Dr. Michael L. Capella, the Abraham A. Mitchell Endowed Dean of the USA Mitchell College of Business. Capella will discuss economic activity and workforce development in the Mobile region as well as opportunities for growth within the Mitchell College of Business.

As dean, Capella is responsible for the strategic direction and enrollment growth of the college. Previously, Capella served as dean of the College of Business at Loyola University New Orleans and associate dean of graduate and executive programs and professor of marketing at the Villanova University School of Business.

Before earning a Ph.D. in Marketing from Mississippi State University, Capella spent nearly 10 years in professional sales management with a food manufacturer. His industry experience included account management and relationship marketing with large retail grocery chains, wholesale accounts and channel intermediaries in Georgia, Florida and California.

USA by the Bay is free and open to the public. Seating is limited and registration is required.

