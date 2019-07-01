USA CABERNET Pairs Perfectly With the 4th of July

LODI, Calif., July 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- For those planning a barbecue or cookout for July 4, there's a new brand of wine that pairs perfectly with Independence Day celebrations: USA CABERNET. This bold, easy-drinking cabernet from Lodi, CA-based winery Scotto Cellars is designed to complement all sorts of delicious grilling: sweet heat barbecue ribs, sizzling steaks, glazed pork chops and gourmet cheeseburgers.

According to the label, the wine "starts with aromas of blackberry and black currant, followed by rich fruit flavors, and ends on the notes of the Star Spangled Banner."

Photo: Eli Pitta

"People tend to think of beer as perfect for a cookout," says Anthony Scotto III, CEO of Scotto Cellars. "However, when it comes time to eat, a good cabernet goes far better with barbecue, steaks, chops or cheeseburgers."

The USA CABERNET brand is a unique partnership between The Hucksters, a creative boutique ad agency in Houston and Scotto Cellars, a fifth-generation Lodi winery. A print ad for the brand describes it as "American Exceptionalism, now available by the glass." And the brand's tag line is "This wine is your wine."

There's some irony to the USA CABERNET story: the wine that goes so well with Independence Day was actually created by a Brit. Peter Wood, Creative Director at The Hucksters, is a graduate of the Royal College of Art in London and worked at top US advertising agencies Ogilvy & Mather and The Richards Group before setting up the creative boutique The Hucksters.

Launched at the beginning of 2019, USA CABERNET is the fastest-growing brand in the history of Scotto Cellars - a 5th generation family winery. It's available all over the country and several large wine retailers including Spec's, Cost Plus World Market and The Fresh Market have placed large orders in time for July 4th. The wine also recently picked up a Gold Medal and 96 Points at the California State Fair Wine Competition.

For sales info call Bill Chenault, National Sales Manager at (713) 854-5042.

Visit usacabernet.com or Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/usacabernet/

Contact: Tasha Consiglio

Director of Marketing

217323@email4pr.com

(713) 302-3969

SOURCE USA CABERNET