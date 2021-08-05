USA Casino Gaming Market 2021-2025: Online Gaming Will Fuel Growth by $11 Billion During the Forecast Period
Aug 05, 2021, 08:00 ET
DUBLIN, Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Casino Gaming Market in US 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The publisher has been monitoring the casino gaming market in the US and it is poised to grow by $ 11.42 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of about 4% during the forecast period.
The report on casino gaming market in the US provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current us market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growth in spending capability of customers and easing of government regulations.
The casino gaming market in US analysis includes type segment and platform segment.
The casino gaming market in the US is segmented as below:
By Type
- Commercial
- Tribal
- Limited stakes
- iGaming
By Platform
- Traditional
- Online
This study identifies the increase in penetration of online casino gaming as one of the prime reasons driving the casino gaming market in US growth during the next few years.
The report on casino gaming market in US covers the following areas:
- Casino gaming market in US sizing
- Casino gaming market in US forecast
- Casino gaming market in US industry analysis
The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading casino gaming market in US vendors that include BetAmerica, Boyd Gaming Corp., Caesars Entertainment Corp., Foxwoods Resort Casino, INTRALOT SA, Las Vegas Sands Corp., MGM Resorts International, Palms Casino Resort, Penn National Gaming Inc., and Wynn Resorts Ltd. Also, the casino gaming market in US analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.
Companies Mentioned
- BetAmerica
- Boyd Gaming Corp.
- Caesars Entertainment Corp.
- Foxwoods Resort Casino
- INTRALOT SA
- Las Vegas Sands Corp.
- MGM Resorts International
- Palms Casino Resort
- Penn National Gaming Inc.
- Wynn Resorts Ltd.
Key Topics Covered:
- Market Landscape
- Market Sizing
- Five Forces Analysis
- Market Segmentation by Type
- Market Segmentation by Platform
- Customer landscape
- Vendor Landscape
- Vendor Analysis
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dd2z6g
