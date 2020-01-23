USA CBD Expo Returns with Nation's Largest CBD Event February 13-15

USA CBD Expo is an invaluable experience for anyone affiliated with - or interested in - the CBD industry. The event provides retailers and buyers with the opportunity to evaluate new products, learn about industry trends, and network with more than 300 vendors. With an anticipated 14,000 attendees, exhibitors can take advantage of educational seminars and networking events with key players across all facets of the CBD industry.

"After seeing the excitement and success behind our Miami event – where we hosted more than 13,000 attendees - we feel energized, ready to deliver and exceed expectations for Las Vegas," said Jason Monti, USA CBD Expo partner. "Nevada is at the epicenter of the booming legal cannabis market, and CBD has an enormous role in that. The opportunities are endless for both consumers and business owners, and we're excited about creating a platform that allows so many components of our industry to come together."

PureKana , the presenting sponsor, will partner with MONTKUSH who is producing an upcoming unscripted television show about the hemp industry. Filming will take place for the duration of the event, with the goal of capturing the key components of the burgeoning CBD and hemp industry from seed to sale.

"The team is excited to contribute to the growth and success of this event through our sponsorship participation and floor exhibition," said Kathy Casey, Chief Customer Officer at HeavenlyRx, which owns PureKana. "We see this partnership as the ideal opportunity to connect with key stakeholders in the CBD space, help educate consumers about plant-based wellness, and further establish ourselves as a trusted and innovative leader in the space."

Concurrently, Ignite CBD - founded by social media influencer Dan Bilzerian - will unveil a new beverage line and expanded apparel, both of which will supplement the current line of expanded CBD offerings. Verge CBD, which recently partnered with Ronnie Ortiz-Magro of MTV's Jersey Shore, will be onsite with Magro promoting its suite of products, including a CBD-infused tanning lotion. CaniBrands will be in attendance with brand ambassador and Olympic medalist Dara Torres, celebrating the brand's launch into Planet 13 in Las Vegas, the world's largest cannabis dispensary at 112,000 square feet.

The event's speaking roster features both seasoned industry veterans and newcomers, each with unique backgrounds across the product goods, e-commerce, marketing, and entrepreneurial spaces. Kailyn Lowry of Teen Mom fame will speak to her newly-launched CBD haircare line; Kyle Turley, former NFL player, will discuss his experience with CBD after a rigorous football career, while also featuring his hemp-derived supplement, Neuro XPF . Other speakers include Joy Beckerman from the Hemp Industries Association, Julian Garcia of the Cannabis Law Society, and Antonio Frazier, VP of Operations at CannaSafe, and MONTKUSH CEO Anthony Sullivan.

General admission to the Expo is $20.00, while tickets for industry attendees are $100.00. The Las Vegas Convention Center is located at 3150 Paradise Road, Las Vegas, NV 89109. To purchase tickets or to learn more about USA CBD Expo in Las Vegas, go to www.usacbdexpo.com/lasvegas or email media@usacbdexpo.com .

USA CBD Expo aims to bring together hundreds of leading CBD brands and products from vape manufacturers, holistic and health food producers, pet care brands, and more. Held at the Las Vegas Convention Center, the Expo brings together cutting-edge product developers, top-tier buyers, and the industry's greatest minds for three days of invaluable networking and exhibition. The event is organized by ZJ Events LLC, which has held the successful Vape Conventions series of trade shows across the globe.

