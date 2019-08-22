USA Cheer Appoints New Director of College STUNT

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Aug. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- USA Cheer, the governing body for cheer in the U.S. that developed the sport of STUNT, has announced that Katrina Wireman has been appointed as the USA Cheer Director of College STUNT.

Wireman, who launched the STUNT team at Davenport University in 2014 after coaching its successful cheer program, began as a Regional Director for USA Cheer in 2015. The Davenport STUNT team began as a club team, but quickly transitioned to a university-backed varsity team in 2015. As Regional Director, Wireman grew the Mid-American region from three teams to 15 in four years and was instrumental in the decision to host the 2018 College STUNT National Championship at Michigan State University.

As a coach, Wireman led the Division II DU STUNT team to a second place finish in its first year, and a first place finish as the Division II College STUNT National Champions in 2015. Wireman was also named the STUNT Coach of the Year in 2015. Davenport University STUNT were the Division II College STUNT National Champions in 2016, 2017, 2018, and 2019.

"Katrina has been instrumental in the growth and success of STUNT since 2014," says Lauri Harris, Executive Director of USA Cheer. "She embraced STUNT early and brought a strategic understanding of the game and how to field a winning team. Her experience, drive and love for the sport will help us take STUNT to the next level."

"I am excited by the opportunities that USA Cheer and STUNT have created in developing this new sport for women," says Wireman. "I've enjoyed experiencing STUNT as a coach and know my background has prepared me to continue building relationships with administrators to create opportunities for female athletes across the country. I'm looking forward to working with the more than 50+ colleges across the country for the upcoming STUNT season."

Women's STUNT, the new varsity sport derived from cheerleading and launched by USA Cheer, is in its ninth season at the college level and fifth for high school. More than 100 colleges have participated in STUNT since 2011, and more than 200 high schools from nine states have participated, making STUNT one of the fastest growing female sports in the country. Developed to meet the requirements of a sport under Title IX, STUNT takes the athletic skills of cheerleading— partner stunts, jumps, tumbling and pyramids —and creates a full, hour long format that challenges teams in head-to-head competition.

For more information about STUNT and USA Cheer, contact Lauri Harris, lharris@usacheer.org.

About USA Cheer:

The USA Federation for Sport Cheering is a not-for-profit organization and is the national governing body for all disciplines of cheerleading. USA Cheer exists to serve the entire cheer community, including club cheering (All Star), traditional school based cheer programs and the new sport of STUNT. USA Cheer has three primary objectives: help grow and develop interest and participation in cheer throughout the United States; promote safety and safety education for cheer in the United States; and represent the United States of America in international cheer competitions.

