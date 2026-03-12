USA Cycling and Shokz Announce Three-Year Partnership

Shokz becomes the official headphones of USA Cycling.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- USA Cycling is excited to announce a new three-year partnership with Shokz, naming the brand the Official Headphones of USA Cycling through 2028.

This partnership unites two organizations focused on performance, safety, and innovation. Shokz, known for its open-ear audio technology, allows cyclists to listen to music while staying aware of their surroundings, helping promote safer riding. Throughout the partnership, Shokz will support athletes across all disciplines and bring interactive, on-site experiences to USA Cycling National Championships that engage both members and fans.

"Shokz provides the perfect solution for riders who want to enjoy audio while staying aware of what's going on around them," said Eric Bennett, Director of Membership at USA Cycling. "We're excited to begin this multiyear partnership and introduce this technology to our members across the country."

Throughout the partnership, Shokz and USA Cycling will collaborate with clubs and teams nationwide to offer product demo opportunities and leverage our combined networks to promote group rides, helping expand team communities and drive growth at the grassroots level.

"Partnering with USA Cycling is an important milestone for Shokz, demonstrating that we're bringing a safer, more comfortable audio solution to cyclists," said Vincent Xiong, Head of North America at Shokz. "We're thrilled to join forces with USA Cycling to empower riders of all levels that share a passion for performance, competition, and community."

Visit USACycling.org for more information on the athletes, events, and membership programs, and follow @USACycling across all channels for the latest on Team USA.

To learn about Shokz and the products they offer, visit https://shokz.com/. To access your exclusive USA Cycling member benefit, click here.

For more information, contact the USA Cycling Sponsorship Department at [email protected].

This partnership was brokered with the help of Aggregate Sports, USA Cycling's official agency of record.

ABOUT USA CYCLING (usacycling.org)

USA Cycling is the national governing body for the sport of cycling and oversees the disciplines of road, track, mountain bike, cyclocross, gravel, BMX, esports, and paracycling. USA Cycling's mission is to grow participation and engagement in the sport of bicycle racing and to achieve sustained international success across all cycling disciplines. USA Cycling supports cyclists of all levels and abilities, from those just beginning in the sport to international-caliber athletes. The organization identifies, develops, and selects cyclists to represent the United States in international competition through support of youth and interscholastic programs, amateur and grassroots racing events, athlete development initiatives, and operational support for cycling clubs, racing teams, and event organizers. USA Cycling has a membership of 60,000, sanctions over 1,500 events annually, and is a member of the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) and the United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee (USOPC). USA Cycling's national headquarters is located in Olympic City USA, Colorado Springs, Colorado, with a regional office in Bentonville, Arkansas, home to the U.S. Mountain Bike National Team.

ABOUT SHOKZ (www.shokz.com)

Shokz, recognized as the World's No. 1 Open-Ear Headphones Brand by Omdia, is dedicated to advancing open-ear audio technology and inspiring users to #beopen. With a focus on innovation, quality, and user experience, Shokz continues to lead the market by providing cutting-edge solutions for everyday audio. Learn more about the brand at www.Shokz.com.

SOURCE USA Cycling