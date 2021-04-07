USA Data Centre Pricing Tracker Report 2021: Focus on Ashburn, Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Dallas Fort Worth, Houston, Los Angeles, New Jersey, New York City & North Virginia

DUBLIN, April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "USA Data Centre Pricing Tracker" newsletter has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

USA Data Centre Pricing Trends comes with charts and tables of the average and overall trends across the ten geographical US markets.



The publication also identifies the key aggregated pricing - by standard rack space (without power) and by m2. Finally, the researcher summarises the overall Data Centre trends taking place in ten markets surveyed.

Geographical coverage

Ashburn

Atlanta

Boston

Chicago

Dallas Fort Worth

Houston

Los Angeles

New Jersey

New York City

North Virginia

Summary:

The first edition of the USA Data Centre Price Tracker analyses the ten (10 key) geographical third party Data Centre markets in the USA - based on pricing, space, power, key clusters and key development trends in each regional market.

The USA Data Center Price Tracker is a survey of the 10 city area Data Centre markets of Atlanta (Georgia), Ashburn (Virginia), Boston (Massachusetts), Chicago (Illinois), Dallas & Forth Worth (Texas), Houston (Texas), Los Angeles (California), New Jersey, New York and North Virginia (excluding Ashburn).

The first edition of the USA Data Center Price Tracker finds that the lowest average rack space pricing is found in Texas (Dallas & Houston) which have among the lowest utility electricity rates (US Data Centers are not allowed to add a surcharge to the utility cost - unless they are a registered utility). The highest average rack space pricing is found in New Jersey and New York, which also have among the highest utility rates (along with California).

The largest Data Centre geographical markets by raised floor space are the Dallas & Fort Worth area and the New Jersey areas, with Ashburn & North Virginia and Atlanta seeing the most new Data Centre facility developments (with 8 and 7 new facility developments respectively).

New Data Centre developments are being created in US markets with access to large population centres, demand for hosting, cloud and content providers to the edge driving new facility build outs. In particular, Atlanta is seeing significant new Data Centre developments for the first time. Large Data Centre facilities are also being built out by Digital Realty (Virginia), SWITCH (Atlanta), QTS (Virginia) and CyrusOne (Atlanta).

The USA Data Center Price Tracker uses a unique database that consists of an updated survey of each of the key Data Center Providers in the 10 area markets (including pricing, space, power, key clusters and new developments) - and follows the same proven methodology used in the UK and European editions of the Data Centre Price Tracker.

From the most recent USA Data Center Price Tracker survey although pricing varies considerably within each market Texas is becoming one of the lowest cost locations (based on both Data Centre pricing and utility power rates) in the USA.

Key Topics Covered:

Section One - USA Data Centre Pricing - Average standard retail rack space rental pricing, m2 rental pricing, electricity rates (by 10 selected US area markets) with rack space pricing examples in USD per month by each of the ten area markets.



Section Two - USA Data Centre Market size - Measured by Data Centre raised floor space (in m2) and by Data Centre Customer Power (DCCP - in MW) and indicates growth in new space & power by each of the ten area markets.



Section Three - USA Data Centre Geographical clusters - The key geographical Data Centre City Clusters in the main USA area markets (including Dallas, Chicago, New York, Ashburn, Los Angeles, Atlanta, New Jersey, Boston, Houston & North Virginia). The growth & relative importance of the key Data Centre clusters within each area market.



Section Four - New USA Data Centre developments - The key new Data Centre facilities and developments and new Data Centre development plans for each of the ten USA area markets.

Companies Mentioned

CyrusOne

Digital Realty

QTS

SWITCH

