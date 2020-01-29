USA Digital Commits to STIR/SHAKEN Initiative

OKLAHOMA CITY, Jan. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- USA Digital Communications, Inc. announced today its ongoing support of the FCC initiatives to combat unwanted robocalling. USA Digital is committed to protecting its customers from fraudulent and unwanted robocalls.

A robocall is a machine generated call that uses recordings or other artificial intelligence rather than a human to communicate. According to YouMail's Robocall Index, October 2019 alone saw a record 5.7 billion robocalls.

While there are legitimate purposes for robocalls, such as alerts & notifications, payment reminders, and many telemarketing campaigns; it has been reported that 47% of robocalls are fraudulent or scams. By far, the largest number of complaints received in 2019 by the FCC was about robocalls. To combat these unwanted calls, the FCC has pushed for the industry to adopt a set of call authentication standards called STIR/SHAKEN, acronyms standing for Secure Telephone Identity Revisited (STIR) and Signature-based Handling of Asserted Information using toKENs (SHAKEN).

"USA Digital is actively engaged in creating the proper infrastructure and analytics required to fully implement and comply with the STIR/SHAKEN initiative," said Richard Costello, CEO of USA Digital. "We are committed to creating an environment which will allow our customers to confidently process legitimate telephone calls and, at the same time, assist in combating fraudulent activity. We believe our business customers will benefit from the new level of trust this initiative provides."

While the telecommunications industry still has many implementation details yet to be resolved; USA Digital remains at the forefront of this initiative, both in spirit and in investment.

About USA Digital

Trusted for over 20 years, USA Digital fulfills data and voice communications needs including advanced routing, security, and disaster recovery services to commercial and wholesale businesses. Customers include companies in the finance, healthcare and insurance sectors, and other large and medium enterprises. Additionally, USAD provides specialized services to regional LECs and CLECs, conference calling providers and call centers. USAD supports its customers with a geo-diverse network which is comprised of TDM and VoIP and is redundantly connected to its physical data centers and its cloud-based infrastructure. USAD is ideally suited for customers who rely on toll free services and who require strong business continuity. For more information, visit USAD.com.

