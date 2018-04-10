USA Digital Expands Network

Time Division Multiplexing technology has been a core telecommunications infrastructure technology for decades. It's delivered over a physical circuit connection; providing the most secure, capacity-controlled and highest quality voice services. VoIP has become a prevalent alternative and most providers are not expanding their TDM networks. Most of the newer providers have none of it in their networks.

"We continually upgrade and expand our VoIP and TDM capabilities," said Richard Costello, CEO at USAD. "We find ourselves unique in the robustness of both networks. Most of our contemporaries focus exclusively on VoIP networks. We strongly believe our ability to design customer solutions using either TDM or VoIP, or in many cases, a seamless combination of both, provides our customers the best quality, security, redundancy and cost. I believe that is a key component of our growth. As others diminish their TDM capacity, we are expanding it. We recognize there remains a strong need to offer solutions via this technology."

There are many reasons why TDM remains an attractive solution. Applications that require superb sound quality or rely upon the utilization of DTMF tones experience better results over TDM. Modem, alarm-line, IVR and fax transmissions are well suited for TDM. Data transmission is also more secure because of the closed, physical connection used in a TDM implementation. The availability of a TDM network also reduces the need for a 'rip and replace' of technology to convert to VoIP.

For over 20 years, USA Digital has provided voice and data communications services; including advanced routing, security and disaster recovery services to commercial and wholesale businesses. Customers include companies in the finance, healthcare and insurance sectors, and other large and medium enterprises. USAD provides wholesale services to regional LECs and CLECs, conference calling providers and call centers. USAD supports its customers with a geo-diverse network, comprised of TDM and VoIP, redundantly connected to its physical data centers and its cloud-based infrastructure.

