USA Digital Expands Privacy Protection Capabilities

OKLAHOMA CITY, Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- USA Digital announces today that it is expanding its capabilities to offer TLS encryption across all of its voice services platforms. Credible threats to security and privacy result from hackers obtaining private information through phone calls delivered via Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP). TLS is a highly effective countermeasure to these threats.

The concept of TLS was brought forward by the Internet Engineering Task Force (IETF) to create secure communications transmissions over the Internet. Its initial widespread use was to secure email and other forms of messaging over the Internet. With the proliferation of VoIP as a telecommunications solution, TLS has been adopted as a viable security solution.

"We provide data and voice solutions for a large number of customers in the financial and healthcare industry," said Roy Martindale, CTO at USAD. "While we believe all businesses can benefit from the deployment of TLS, security and privacy protection for any industry communicating personal data is paramount. We are proud to have made the investment to offer TLS encryption."

To determine whether a telephone system can be compatible with TLS and to explore configuration options, USA Digital's solutions engineering specialists are available for free consultations.

Trusted for over 20 years, USA Digital fills data and voice communications needs including advanced routing, security and disaster recovery services to commercial and wholesale businesses. Customers include companies in the finance, healthcare and insurance sectors, and other large and medium enterprises. Additionally, USAD provides specialized services to regional LECs and CLECs, conference calling providers and call centers. USAD supports its customers with a geo-diverse network which is comprised of TDM and VoIP and is redundantly connected to its physical data centers and its cloud-based infrastructure. USAD is ideally suited for customers who rely on toll-free services and who require strong business continuity. For more information, visit USAD.com.

