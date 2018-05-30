USA Digital Launches Network-based TDoS Prevention

A TDoS attack is similar to a Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) attack in its intent to render systems inoperable for a variety of nefarious reasons. DDoS affects data systems while TDoS affects voice communications systems. TDoS attacks attempt to make a communication system unavailable by consuming all available telephone resources, which prevents all incoming and/or outgoing calls. TDoS attacks are on the rise now that more businesses protect against DDoS attacks. Unprotected voice networks provide easy targets for perpetrators. TDoS attacks can completely eliminate the ability to communicate. The revenue and customer confidence losses can be devastating.

Providing TDoS prevention at USAD's geo-redundant network level, rather than at the customer premise, creates redundancy, cost effectiveness and the ability for rapid deployment. There is no need for third party integrations, additional hardware deployments or database integrations, therefore eliminating capital expenditures and aggravations. "In short, it is a quick, easy and cost-effective way to add security and protection against those wishing to perform fraudulent activities or take down a voice network altogether," said Brent West, USA Digital's head of operations and product development.

USAD's Call Sentinel is a fit for any company that wants to validate customer information before allowing the call to enter their infrastructure. Prime verticals for the solution are government agencies, call centers, financial, healthcare, insurance and utility providers. Because of its affordability and scalability, any size organization that relies on the ability to make or accept calls for sales or support can benefit from Call Sentinel.

About USA Digital

For over 20 years, USA Digital has provided voice and data communications services; including advanced routing, security and disaster recovery services to commercial and wholesale businesses. Customers include companies in the finance, healthcare and insurance sectors, and other large and medium enterprises. USAD provides wholesale services to regional LECs and CLECs, conference calling providers and call centers. USAD supports its customers with a geo-diverse network, comprised of TDM and VoIP, redundantly connected to its physical data centers and its cloud-based infrastructure. USAD is ideally suited for customers who rely on toll-free services and who require strong business continuity. For more information, visit USAD.com.

