USA Disposable E-Cigarettes Market Bestseller Analysis: Most Popular Single-level Flavors, Emerging Flavors Gaining Popularity, and Top-performing Products

News provided by

Research and Markets

30 Jan, 2024, 12:45 ET

DUBLIN, Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Analysis of Current and Emerging Trends in Disposable E-Cigarettes in Wholesale E-Commerce Sources in the USA for June-July 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This concise report offers a thorough analysis of the current U.S. disposable e-cigarette market, using a unique methodology to identify the best-selling products and flavors. Aimed at industry stakeholders, the report delivers valuable insights into prevailing trends, the most popular single-level flavors, emerging flavors that are gaining popularity, and top-performing products within the disposable e-cigarette sector.

Leveraging a unique methodology, it accurately represents products gaining significant traction in the U.S. market. Focused on the period from June 15, 2023, to July 15, 2023, the report examines top flavors and bestsellers, drawing data from a total of 27 popular online vape distributors, e-commerce sites, and wholesalers across the following states: California, Florida, Texas, Nevada, New York, Arizona, South Carolina, Michigan, Illinois, and Pennsylvania. 

The top brands in the disposables subcategory vary from state to state due to distribution peculiarities and market preferences. However, the bestseller list is more likely to include brands that have extensive global product coverage and diverse portfolios, consistently dominate the market, and provide wide availability and choice to consumers around the world.

Notably, products with higher puff counts have been highlighted as new bestsellers. This trend aligns with consumer preferences for extended usage durations and may reflect a shift in demand towards products that offer prolonged vaping experiences. The notable increase in puff counts across the new bestsellers in the disposables category signifies a key trend shaping the disposable vape market, emphasizing the importance of long-lasting and high-performance products to meet evolving consumer needs and expectations.

Due to this trend, 5000 puffs, 6000 puffs, and 7000 puffs have become the most popular options in the current market landscape. Nevertheless, 1500-puff disposable pods still appear on bestseller lists quite often due to their price and popular form factor.

Company Coverage:

  • Adyah Wholesale
  • Alpha Distribution
  • Apex Vape Wholesale
  • Buy Pods Now
  • Element Vape
  • Empire Imports, LLC
  • Guangdong Yoran Biotechnology Co., Ltd.
  • Lan & Mike International Trading Inc.
  • Lightfire Holdings, LLC.
  • Magma Holding Inc.
  • MV Store, Inc
  • ProVape Enterprise, Inc.
  • Safa Goods
  • Shenzhen Imiracle Technology Co., Ltd.
  • Shenzhen Unobi Technology Co., Ltd.
  • Smoke Direct Distribution
  • SV3, LLC
  • UNISHOW (U.S.A.), INC.
  • Vape Central Wholesale
  • Vape More Inc.
  • Vape Street Henderson
  • Vapesourcing
  • Vapor Boss
  • Vapor Empire
  • Vaporider
  • Warlock Vapes LLC
  • World Wide Vape Distribution
  • Zee Wholesale
  • ZiipStock


For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/aqve4k

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.


Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]  
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

United Arab Emirates Conversational Commerce Market Intelligence Report 2023-2028: 75+ KPIs on End-Use Sectors, Operational KPIs, Product Offering, and Spend By Application

United Arab Emirates Conversational Commerce Market Intelligence Report 2023-2028: 75+ KPIs on End-Use Sectors, Operational KPIs, Product Offering, and Spend By Application

The "United Arab Emirates Conversational Commerce Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics Databook - 75+ KPIs on Conversational Commerce...
Global Patient-Derived Xenograft/PDX Model Market Report 2024-2028 - China to Witness the Highest Growth in the Market During the Forecast Period

Global Patient-Derived Xenograft/PDX Model Market Report 2024-2028 - China to Witness the Highest Growth in the Market During the Forecast Period

The "Patient-Derived Xenograft/PDX Model Market by Type (Mice, Rat), Implantation Method (Subcutaneous, Orthotopic), Tumor Type (Respiratory,...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Tobacco

Image1

Computer & Electronics

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.